Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid to keep James following Atletico drubbing

Cutrone on the cusp of £23m Wolves move
Patrick Cutrone is reportedly on the verge of moving to Wolverhampton Wanderers, according to Sky Sports.
A fee that could rise as high as £23m (€25m/$28m) has been agreed and the 23-year-old will have a medical tomorrow.
The striker managed nine goals last season from 43 appearances across all competitions.
Sheffield United up McBurnie bid to £20m
Sheffield United have increased their bid for Swansea City striker Oli McBurnie to £20m (€22m/$24m), according to Sky Sports.
The newly-promoted club saw their first bid turned down but have returned with a revised offer for the 23-year-old.
McBurnie hit 24 goals in 44 appearances across all competitions last season and will provide cover and competition for the Blades' first-choice striker Billy Sharp.
Gueye passes PSG medical
Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye is edging closer to a move to PSG after passing a medical with the French club, reports Le Parisien.
The 29-year-old Senegal international is set to sign a four-year deal with the option of an extra year and is likely to be unveiled on Tuesday morning.
PSG have agreed a fee worth in the region of £28 million ($34.2m) with Everton for the former Aston Villa midfielder.
Club Brugge midfielder Marvelous Nakamba is travelling to Birmingham to undergo a medical ahead of a move to Aston Villa, according to Sky Sports.
Villa agreed a fee of around £11 million ($13.4m) for the Zimbabwe international last week.
The club have yet to agree personal terms or secure a work permit, though the club do not believe this will be a problem.
Rojo considering Man Utd exit
Marcos Rojo will consider leaving Manchester United if he believes first-team opportunities will be limited next season, reports ESPN.
Rojo is believed to have impressed manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during pre-season but the Norwegian already has six other central defenders in his squad.
That figure will increase still further should Harry Maguire arrive from Leicester and may prompt Rojo to look elsewhere for regular action if it looks like he will be well down the Old Trafford pecking order.
📝 Talented Norwegian defender, Leo Hjelde, has agreed a three-year contract to join #CelticFC, subject to international approval. #WelcomeLeo! 🇳🇴— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) July 29, 2019
Trabzonspor close in on Sturridge deal
Turkish side Trabzonspor are close to signing former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge on a free transfer, according to Hurriyet.
Trabzonspor officials flew out to Boston to meet with the England international and agree terms on a contract, with an announcement expected imminently.
Former Chelsea, Man City and Bolton striker Sturridge is a free agent after he was released by Liverpool at the end of his contract last month.
We are delighted to announce that Arthur Masuaku has signed an extension to his contract until the summer of 2024! ✍️⚒ pic.twitter.com/awaryQbcdw— West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) July 29, 2019
Real tell James he is staying
Atletico defeat plays part in Real's U-turn
Real Madrid have changed their mind about James Rodriguez and told the Colombian that he won't be leaving the club this summer after all, reports AS.
Real's 7-3 friendly defeat by rivals Atletico Madrid and a serious injury suffered by Marco Asensio has prompted president Florentino Pérez to decide to keep the 28-year-old despite the wishes of Zinedine Zidane, who was willing to let the forward leave.
Rodriguez returned to Real Madrid training on Monday for the first time in 787 days after his two-year loan spell at Bayern Munich came to an end.
Juve could use Dybala to secure Lukaku deal
Juventus are considering offering Paulo Dybala to Manchester United in exchange for Romelu Lukaku, according to Gazzetta Dello Sport.
Lukaku is believed to have reached an outline agreement with Juve but the two clubs remain far apart when it comes to the transfer fee.
As a result, the Italian side are ready to offer Dybala in exchange to try and secure a deal for the Belgian ahead of Serie A rivals Inter.
Barca considering Darmian move
Barcelona may make an approach to sign Manchester United's Matteo Darmian as an alternative to Junior Firpo, according to ESPN
The Catalan club are keen bring in extra competition for Jordi Alba at left-back and identified Real Betis defender Junior as a prime target.
However, with the two sides yet to agree a fee Barca may be forced to look elsewhere, with Darmian considered a cheaper option.
Verratti drops Neymar transfer hint
Marco Verratti has suggested Paris Saint Germain not to stand in the way of Neymar's proposed switch to Barcelona, insisting that the club "must not keep a player who wants to leave".
The mercurial winger's attitude has been called into question on a number of occasions at Parc des Princes and rumours of a return to Barcelona have emerged as a result.
Verratti does not wish to see Neymar leave Parc des Princes but feels PSG should sanction his departure if he no longer wants to be in the French capital.
Maguire misses Leicester training amid Man Utd links
The Red Devils close in on a primary target
Leicester City's Harry Maguire did not take part in training on Monday amid ongoing speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United, according to Sky Sports.
The England defender has reportedly told Foxes officials he wants to leave the club before the August 8 transfer deadline but a final fee has not yet been agreed with the Red Devils.
Maguire has also attracted interest from Manchester City, with Leicester valuing a prized asset at around £80 million ($98m).
Milan sign Sinani on loan
Kosovan forward Ismet Sinani has signed for AC Milan from Sicula Leonzio on an initial loan deal with an option to buy at the end of the season.
Official Statement: Ismet Sinani ➡ https://t.co/9Uk80Z5pUi— AC Milan (@acmilan) July 29, 2019
Comunicato Ufficiale: Ismet Sinani ➡ https://t.co/XAKvvwjs0U pic.twitter.com/n5L4OhrTuA
Bielik set to leave Arsenal
Krystian Bielik is on the verge of leaving Arsenal to join a Championship club, according to Sportowefakty.
The Polish centre-back has been deemed surplus to requirements at Emirates Stadium and wants to secure regular playing time elsewhere.
Bielik, 21, joined Arsenal from Legia Warsaw in 2015 but has yet to earn a single Premier League appearance.
Oviedo leaves Sunderland to join Copenhagen
🇩🇰 #SAFC can confirm that Bryan Oviedo has joined @FCKobenhavn.— Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) July 29, 2019
Good luck, @Bryan_Oviedo! #SAFC https://t.co/hMiYaroZXd
West Ham interested in Adebayor
West Ham are interested in signing ex-Arsenal and Tottenham striker Emmanuel Adebayor, according to the Sun.
The 35-year-old is a free agent after leaving İstanbul Başakşehir earlier this summer and is also attracting attention from Watford and Sheffield United.
Adebayor contributed three goals and two assists in 19 Turkish Super League appearances for Istanbul last season.
Man City make contact with Barca over Semedo
Manchester City have made contact with Barcelona to discuss a possible move for Nelson Semedo, according to Sport.
City have set their sights on the 25-year-old after missing out on Juventus full-back Joao Cancelo, but Barca are still awaiting an official bid.
Semedo racked up 26 La Liga appearances for the Blaugrana last season, scoring once.
Newcastle sign Scott & Turner
Newcastle United have completed the signings of midfielder Kyle Scott and goalkeeper Jake Turner.— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) July 29, 2019
More here: https://t.co/KEDXiVw7iA #NUFC pic.twitter.com/OJnQv6SKCd
Leicester sign former Villa youngster Clark
Leicester have signed 20-year-old Wales youth international Mitchell Clark on a free transfer.
The defender has signed a three-year deal after being released by Aston Villa earlier this summer.
Welcome to #lcfc, Mitchell! 👋— Leicester City (@LCFC) July 29, 2019
Flamengo boss confirms Milan deal for Duarte
Leo Duarte is set to join Serie A side AC Milan after Flamengo head coach Jorge Jesus confirmed "it's all done".
Marco Giampaolo's side look to have beaten Italian rivals Roma to the signing of Duarte, who is poised to join for around €11 million (£9.9m/$12.2m) on a five-year contract.
Inter consider Cavani move
Inter are ready to turn their attentions to Paris Saint-Germain's Edinson Cavani as an alternative to Romelu Lukaku, reports Gazzetta Dello Sport.
The Italian side are considering their options after reportedly having a €60m (£54m) bid for Lukaku rejected by Manchester United.
Roma's Edin Dzeko also remains a target but the two clubs remain some way apart in terms of a transfer fee, though Mauro Icardi could be used as a makeweight in any deal.
Lukaku left out of Man Utd squad
Belgian forward linked with move to Serie A
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has not included Romelu Lukaku in his latest squad for a clash with Kristiansund on Tuesday, amid ongoing speculation linking him with a move to Inter.
Lukaku expressed a desire to play in Serie A back in April and Inter have been chasing his signature ever since, but a deal has not yet been agreed between the two clubs.
Everton eye Gueye replacement
Everton are set to make a bid for Mainz midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin in the next 48 hours as they seek to replace Idrissa Gueye, according to the Express.
Gueye is expected to complete a move to Paris Saint-Germain this week after a £28 million ($18.4m) bid was accepted by the Merseyside club.
The Toffees will look to secure a replacement quickly by making a move for Gbamin, but will also face competition from Wolves for the Ivory Coast international's signature.
Seagulls forward leaves on loan
Brighton's South Africa forward Percy Tau has joined Belgian side Club Brugge on a season-long loan.
#WelcomePercy— Club Brugge KV (@ClubBrugge) July 29, 2019
Club bereikte een akkoord met Brighton & Hove Albion over de uitleenbeurt van aanvaller Percy Tau! 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/fLSXJTeuKI
Inter still keen to sell Icardi
Mauro Icardi will train with the rest of the Inter squad this week but the Italian club still intend to sell the Argentina international, according to Gazzetta Dello Sport.
Icardi has been training on his own while the rest of the Inter squad have been on a pre-season tour of Asia but will link up again with his teammates upon their return on Wednesday.
However, he will not play in any games as Inter actively look to sell the forward, who has been linked with a move to Juventus.
Costa set to stay at Juve
Douglas Costa is set to stay at Juventus after the Italian side made a U-turn about his future, according to Calciomercato.
Costa was deemed surplus to requirements earlier this summer and was expected to leave, with Manchester United among those linked with the former Bayern Munich man.
However, his attitude during pre-season has impressed new boss Maurizio Sarri who is now ready to keep the forward at the club for the new campaign.
Toffees to resume Kean talks
Everton have begun negotiations with Juventus over a move for forward Moise Kean and are expected to resume talks in the coming hours to seal a deal for the Italy international.
Sources close to the deal have told Goal that the Toffees have already been in contact with the Bianconeri regarding the potential transfer of the forward and are not deterred by the asking price of €40 million (£36m/$44m) including bonuses.
Billing set for Cherries medical
Philip Billing is set to undergo a medical at Bournemouth today ahead of a move from Huddersfield, reports the Daily Echo.
The two clubs have reportedly agreed a fee in the region of £15 million ($18.4m) for the 23-year-old.
If the deal is completed Billing would become Bournemouth's third signing of the summer after Lloyd Kelly joined from Bristol City and Jack Stacey arrived from Luton.
Sporting coach admits Fernandes could leave
Sporting head coach Marcel Keizer is not sure whether star midfielder Bruno Fernandes will remain at the club amid strong links to Manchester United.
The midfielder appeared to be in tears at the end of Sunday’s 2-1 friendly defeat to Valencia in Lisbon, fuelling speculation he could be about to leave for Old Trafford.
Frankfurt eyeing free agent Ribery
Eintracht Frankfurt have made contact with Franck Ribery's agent to discuss a potential transfer, according to Bild.
The 36-year-old is currently a free agent after leaving Bayern Munich at the end of last season.
Ribery spent 12 years at the Allianz Arena, winning nine Bundesliga titles and the Champions League.
Aston Villa unwilling to pay £10m for Heaton
Aston Villa are unwilling to meet Burnley's £10 million ($12m) valuation of Tom Heaton, according to Birmingham Mail.
The Premier League new boys have already seen a bid for the England goalkeeper rejected this summer and are now likely to switch their attention to alternative targets.
Heaton racked up 19 top-flight appearances in total for Burnley last season.
PSG's Nsoki wants to join Newcastle
Paris Saint Germain left-back Stanley Nsoki wants to push through a move to Newcastle.
According to the Newcastle Chronicle, the Magpies have long-held an interest in the 20-year-old, but have not yet met his £13.5 million ($17m) price tag.
Nkosi still has two years left to run on his current contract with PSG, but wants to secure a move away from the club in order to play regular first-team football.
Wolves in talks with Rennes over Sarr
Wolves are negotiating a deal to sign Ismaila Sarr with Ligue 1 club Rennes, according to the Watford Observer.
The two clubs are reportedly close to reaching an agreement on the 21-year-old's price, with a transfer expected to be finalised before the August 8 deadline.
Sarr contributed eight goals and six assists in 35 league appearances for Rennes last term.
Juve's Matuidi eyeing Man Utd move
Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi is interested in a transfer to Manchester United, according to Corriere di Torino via the Daily Express.
The France international wants to secure regular playing time in new surroundings and wants to challenge himself in the Premier League.
United could move for the 32-year-old if Paul Pogba completes a proposed switch to Real Madrid in the next fortnight.
Ancelotti unfazed after seemingly missing out on Pepe
Arsenal appear set to beat Napoli to Nicholas Pepe's signature, but Carlo Ancelotti insists he isn't disappointed with the situation.
The Ivorian star is set to join the Gunners in the coming days and has been linked the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.
Bielik on the way out at Arsenal
Poland Under-21 international Krystian Bielik is headed for the exit door at the Emirates with a host of Championship clubs in the hunt for the defender.
That's according to Sportowe Fakty in his home country, who name Derby, West Brom, Middlesbrough and Brentford as teams interested in his signature.
Bielik is under contract at Arsenal for two more years, and spent last year on loan at Charlton Athletic, helping them gain promotion from League 1.
Fernandes not set for United medical
The Express is rubbishing reports Sporting star Bruno Fernandes is set for a medical at Old Trafford.
The Portugal international appeared to say farewell to the club during an emotional pre-season game on Sunday.
Despite those scenes, the paper says the two clubs have not agreed a fee for the midfielder as reported elsewhere.
Mexico's Moreno set for Qatar
Mexico international Hector Moreno is going to swap Real Sociedad for Al-Gharafa in Qatar the club have announced.
Moreno has struggled for minutes since moving to Roma in 2017, moving from Italy to Spain after just one season.
After an uneven year in La Liga, he'll move to Qatar, pending a medical.
Toronto FC want Benzenet
MLS club Toronto FC are interested in Guingamp winger Nicolas Benzenet according to Yahoo Sports.
The Frenchman was relegated from Ligue 1 last season, and is out of contract in 2020.
While the player is on the Canadian sides radar, not deal is in place, sasys the report.
Moyes questions Man Utd transfer policy
Former Manchester United boss David Moyes has bashed the strategy in the transfer market.
Years of big spending have not yielded results on the pitch and the ex-Everton man, hand picked by Sir Alex Ferguson as his successor believes the Red Devils have moved away from what made the dominant force in English football during Ferguson's reign.
"Whether they have been signing players for marketing, or whether it has been signing players for on the pitch, I am not quite sure," Moyes said.
United had Dias bid rejected
Portugal centre half identified as back-up plan to Maguire
Manchester United had a bid for Befica centre-back Ruben Dias rejected by the Liga Nos club as they look for a back-up plan should they fail to sign Harry Maguire.
The Red Devils are apparently well set to sign the Leicester City defender, but must meet the Foxes' £80 million ($99m) valuation.
But they looked to Dias as an alternative, according to The Mirror, but had their bid knocked back as it didn't meet the player's release clause of £59m.
Parker expects Sessegnon at Fulham next year
Tottenham target Ryan Sessegnon is expected to return to Fulham by Cottagers boss Scott Parker.
The highly-regarded 19-year-old is valued at £50 million ($62m) by the Championship club, and while Spurs aren't prepared to pay that for a player in the final year of his contract, they are hopeful they can get the deal done.
Parker, however, expects the player to rehab from an injury he suffered at the U-21 Euro's and said the club will "try everything they can to keep him," speaking to West London Sport.
Pepe to Arsenal not a done deal
French radio station RMC (via Inside Futbol) say that Nicolas Pepe's transfer to Arsenal is not assured, as many people think.
They say Liverpool and Inter are still contenders to sign the Lille man.
The Gunners are prepared to break their transfer record to bag the Ivory Coast international, spending £72m ($89m) on him.
Reports suggest other clubs have made similar offers, but that Unai Emery's team are in pole position for his signature.
Napoli rule out Tierney bid
Arsenal's hopes of landing Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney were given a helping hand when Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti seemed to rule out a bid for the player.
The Gunners have had two bids rejected by the Scottish club, but now have a clearer path to capture the Scotland international.
"We are looking for a lot of players for this coming season but he is a Celtic player and we have two good left-backs," Ancelotti is quoted as saying by The Daily Record.
Milinovic-Savic has verbal agreement with United
The Serb's agent is flying to England for talks
The Daily Mail say that Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has agreed in principle to move to Manchester United.
The Serbia international's links with the Red Devils are in their second summer, but things are now closer than ever, according to the report.
A deal may depend on Paul Pogba heading out of Old Trafford with Real Madrid interested in the France international midfielder.
Former Chelsea striker Mateja Kezman will represent Milinkovic-Savic in formal talks with the Premier League giants.