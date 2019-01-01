Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man United to make De Gea Premier League's top earner

Red Devils keeper to pocket huge salary

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea could be set to become the best-paid player in the Premier League as the Red Devils try to tie him down to Old Trafford, according to the Mirror.

The Spaniard is out of contract next year at the club and has been non-committal about his future beyond then.

However, United are willing to make him the top earner in English football with a weekly salary of £365,000, ahead of team-mate Alexis Sanchez and Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil.