Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juve want Pochettino to replace Sarri

Liverpool want £6m for Karius as Montpellier register interest
Liverpool will demand £6 million ($7.7m) for Loris Karius with French outfit Montpellier keen on signing the out-of-favour goalkeeper.
The German has not played competitively for the Reds since the ill-fated Champions League final of 2018, when his errors handed Real Madrid victory in Kiev.
After a difficult pre-season, Karius was loaned to Besiktas ahead of the 2018-19 campaign, and spent the following two seasons with the Turkish giants.
Chelsea target Areola buys London house
Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola has bought a house in London, the player's wife Marrion revealed on Instagram.
Currently on loan at Real Madrid, Areola has been linked several times with a move to the Premier League, with Chelsea among the clubs reportedly interested in his services.
Monza to sign Gytkjaer
Monza are set to unveil new signing Christian Gytkjaer, reports Gianlucadimarzio.com.
The Danish forward will join the Serie B newcomers on a free transfer after leaving Lech Poznan.
Kruse offered Bremen return
Werder Bremen have offered Max Kruse the chance to return to the Bundesliga club, reports Bild.
The forward is currently a free agent after leaving Fenerbahce at the end of June.
Southampton accept Everton's Hojbjerg bid
Southampton have accepted a bid from Everton for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, reports the Telegraph.
The Toffees have offered a fee around £25 million ($32 million) for the midfielder, who only has one year left on his current contract.
Tottenham, meanwhile, are also still in the race with Jose Mourinho optimistic that the club will be able to purchase the midfielder this summer.
Impact sign Uganda international
The Montreal Impact have signed Uganda international full-back Mustafa Kizza from KCCA FC in the Uganda Premier League, the club announced.
Kizza has signed a deal for two years plus three option years, with the fullback set to stay on loan through December due to the coronavirus.
“We are really happy to acquire one of the best young players from Uganda,” said the Montreal Impact sporting director Olivier Renard. “Mustafa Kizza is a modern attacking left-back with great crossing abilities and huge potential. He is good on free-kicks and his height will also help on set pieces.
Leeds 'have thought' about Cavani
Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani has admitted that the club is interested in signing Edinson Cavani after previously targeting a move for Zlatan Ibrahimovic in January.
Cavani is currently a free agent, having seen his contract with PSG expire this summer.
Dortmund's Balerdi completes Marseille move
Bolton sign Brandon Comley
Reading star Swift set for Premier League switch
Reading's John Swift is close to a Premier League move with Sheffield United, according to the Reading Chronicle.
Swift, 25, will set the Blades back £3.5 million after they beat newly promoted Leeds United to the midfielder's signature.
Palace announce Ferguson signing
Ibrahimovic 'out of reach' for Monza
Monza will not be signing Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic ahead of next season, Adriano Galliani says.
The veteran forward has been linked with a move to the Lombardy club, who won promotion to Serie B after being taken over by former Milan president Silvio Berlusconi.
With ex-Rossoneri CEO Galliani also installed at the club, it has been suggested Monza could launch ambitious bids to sign Ibrahimovic and fellow former Milan star Kaka, who announced his retirement in December 2017.
Liverpool boss Klopp issues defiant transfer message amid Chelsea spending
Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool will not spend money simply because their Premier League rivals do, as he reiterated his happiness with his current squad at Anfield.
The Reds look increasingly likely to embark upon a low-key summer transfer window, as the financial impact of Covid-19 becomes clear.
The newly-crowned Premier League champions are still being linked to players – most notably Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara – but pulled out of the race to sign Timo Werner from RB Leipzig earlier in the year, with the Germany striker eventually signing for Wednesday night’s opponents Chelsea.
Arsenal target Danilo Pereira confident he would fit Gunners' style
Danilo Pereira believes he would fit in well with Arsenal's style of play amid continued speculation linking him with a move to Emirates Stadium.
Arsenal are rumoured to be weighing up a summer swoop for the midfielder, whose contract at Porto reportedly contains a €60 million (£53.8m/$69m) release clause.
The Portugal international has been impressed with the football Arsenal have played under Mikel Arteta , who has led the club to the FA Cup final.
Chelsea offer to double Henderson's wages
Chelsea are trying to lure Dean Henderson away from Manchester United with a lucrative contract offer, reports the Manchester Evening News.
The Blues are said to have promised the highly-rated goalkeeper that they will double his wages if he agrees a switch to Stamford Bridge.
Two bids lodged for Sevilla star Diego Carlos
Sevilla have received two bids from England for highly-rated defender Diego Carlos, Goal has learned, with the Brazilian having sparked talk of interest from Liverpool and Manchester City.
Barcelona have also been linked with the South American, who has a €75m (£68m/$86m) release clause in his contract.
Man Utd to make final Sancho bid of £80m
Red Devils to table bid for Dortmund winger
Manchester United are to table a final offer for Jadon Sancho of £80 million, claims the Daily Star.
The Red Devils have been tracking the Borussia Dortmund winger for some time, but those at Old Trafford will not be drawn into a drawn out saga regarding ever-increasing asking prices.
Hudson-Odoi open to offers
Callum Hudson-Odoi is set to open himself up to offers amid concerns over regular game time at Chelsea, reports The Independent.
The England international is highly regarded at Stamford Bridge, but there is fierce competition for places when it comes to attacking berths in west London.
Aubameyang waiting on Barcelona
Arsenal star hoping for approach from Camp Nou
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is waiting on an approach from Barcelona, claims Mundo Deportivo.
The Gabonese striker is yet to sign a new contract at Arsenal, with delays there down to the prolific 31-year-old attracting attention from across Europe.
Chelsea left frustrated in moves for Chilwell & Rice
Chelsea have been left frustrated in their attempts to sign Ben Chilwell and Declan Rice, with both Leicester City and West Ham not interested in listening to offers for their star players.
Both deals look unviable at present, with the Foxes having quoted an unreachable upfront sum and Frank Lampard's side having been unsuccessful in attempts to negotiate a fee that would include instalments.
Loan switch for Wolf
Juve must fork out €50m to sign Zapata
Juventus will have to fork out €50 million (£45m/$57m) to sign Duvan Zapata from Atalanta - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Bianconeri were knocked back after submitting a €30 million (£27m/$34m) offer, and will now consider coming back with an improved second bid.
Juve will try to bring in Napoli's Arkadiusz Milik instead of Zapata if they fail to reach an agreement with Atalanta in the coming weeks.
Bayern trying to stop Hoeness from taking Hoffenheim post
Bayern Munich are trying to stop Sebastian Hoeness from taking the top job at Hoffenheim - according to Sport 1.
Hoeness is currently in charge of Bayern's second-string team, and he is contracted to remain at the club through to 2023.
Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic is eager to keep hold of Hoeness, but he has already agreed to personal terms with Hoffenheim.
Ferdinand wants Jimenez at Man Utd
Manchester United should be exploring the option of luring Raul Jimenez away from Wolves, says Rio Ferdinand, with the Mexican frontman capable of offering something “different” to the Red Devils.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in the process of drawing up recruitment plans for the next transfer window.
There has been little suggestion that he will be in the market for another striker, with Anthony Martial having impressed in a No.9 berth this season while Odion Ighalo fills back-up duties.
Chelsea target Barca number one Ter Stegen
Blues planning to replace Kepa
Chelsea have identified Barcelona number one Marc-Andre ter Stegen as a transfer target - according to Mundo Deportivo.
The Blues want to bring in the German shot-stopper to replace Kepa, and are even willing to include the Spain international in any final deal.
However, Barca have no plans to sell Ter Stegen, whose current contract at Camp Nou is set to run until 2022.
Dortmund's Balerdi set to join Marseille on loan
Borussia Dortmund defender Leonardo Balerdi is set to join Marseille on loan, according to RMC Sport.
The French club will also have the option to buy the 21-year-old outright for €14 million (£13m/$16m) at the end of the 2020-21 campaign.
Balerdi touched down in France on Tuesday ahead of a medical with Marseille, which will take place later in the day.
Chelsea enter talks for €76m Leverkusen star Havertz
Chelsea are in contract talks with Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz but the Blues are yet to have agreed a fee with the Bundesliga club.
Peter Bosz' men missed out on qualification for the Champions League, accelerating the Germany international's desire to leave in the near future.
Leverkusen were open to selling the 21-year-old but publicly stated that they wanted upwards of €100 million (£90m/$111m) for their prized asset.
Man City to rekindle interest in Alexis
Blues still keen on Red Devils flop
Manchester City remain keen on Alexis Sanchez despite seeing him flop at arch-rivals Manchester United, reports La Cuarta.
The Chilean has spent the 2019-20 campaign on loan at Inter, but may be offered the chance to head for the Etihad Stadium when he returns to England.
Everton see Hojbjerg bid knocked back
Southampton have rejected a £20 million bid from Everton for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, claims talkSPORT.
The Saints are holding out for a deal worth £35m, with Tottenham also said to be keen on a highly-rated Danish midfielder.
New Spurs deal for Dier
Chelsea looking for new keeper
Chelsea will, according to the Daily Mail, look to bring in a new goalkeeper this summer regardless of whether they can find a buyer for Kepa Arrizabalaga.
The Blues have been linked with a number of options, including Dean Henderson and Andre Onana, as they seek to fresh things up between the sticks.
Maitland-Niles wanted by Brighton
Gunners star a target for Premier League rivals
Brighton are plotting a bid to lure Ainsley Maitland-Niles away from Arsenal, reports the Evening Standard.
The 22-year-old is a highly-rated product of the Gunners' academy system, but faces fierce competition for places at Emirates Stadium.
Alaba demanding €20m wage packet to stay at Bayern
David Alaba is demanding a €20 million (£18m/$23m)) wage packet to sign a new contract with Bayern Munich - according to Sport 1.
Bayern are eager for the Austrian defender to extend his stay at the club beyond 2021, but he feels he should be on the same money as Robert Lewandowski, Manuel Neuer and Thomas Muller.
If the German champions accept Alaba's terms, he will become the highest-paid defender in Europe ahead of Sergio Ramos, who pockets €12m-per-year at Real Madrid.
Spurs still confident of signing Kim Min-jae
Tottenham are still confident of signing Beijing Guoan defender Kim Min-jae - according to 90min.
Spurs have already seen two bids for the 23-year-old rejected, but remain hopeful of striking a deal with his current employers.
Beijing Guoan are holding out for £15 million ($19m) for Kim Min-jae amid interest from a number of other top European clubs, including RB Leipzig and Porto.
Hertha no longer in running for Draxler
Hertha Berlin have dropped out of contention to sign Julian Draxler from Paris Saint-Germain - according to Sky Germany.
The 26-year-old wants to leave Parc des Princes this summer, but Hertha will not be able to match his required fee.
Draxler has been restricted to just 19 appearances in all competitions for PSG this season, and is no longer a first-choice starter under Thomas Tuchel.
Milan eager to bring in Barcelona's Emerson
Barcelona full-back Emerson is the subject of interest from Milan - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Rossoneri have already made contact with the Blaugrana to discuss the 21-year-old's availability, and were quoted a price of €30 million (£27m/$34m).
Emerson is currently out on loan at Real Betis, and they will receive €9 million if Barca decide to terminate that agreement early.
Bayern to loan young star to Darmstadt
Bayern Munich are sending talented defender Lukas Mai to Darmstadt on loan for next season.
The 20-year-old is seen as a future first team prospect by Bavarian fans, but the club wants the youngster to get experience in 2.Bundesliga next season, according to Sport1 as reported by Bavarian Football Works.
Jesus demands Ruben Dias and Vinicius stay at Benfica
Jets sign former Mariners defender
Newcastle Jets have added ex-Central Coast Mariners full back Michael Neill to their squad.
The Jets announced the signing of the 25-year-old on a short term contract until the end of the season via their official website.
'Not even remotely true' – Deeney addresses swathes of Watford rumours following Pearson sacking
Watford captain Troy Deeney has denied rumours that he will be involved in selecting the Hornets' team for Tuesday's encounter with Manchester City following Nigel Pearson's sacking, with the 32-year-old rubbishing reports of a fight in the changing rooms during half-time in their defeat to West Ham on Friday.
'Sarri and Ronaldo will be here next year' - Juventus pair's future assured by Paratici
Both Maurizio Sarri and Cristiano Ronaldo will be at Juventus next season, according to the club's chief football officer Fabio Paratici, as the pair continue to hunt domestic and European glory this term.
Speaking ahead of the club's clash with Lazio on Monday however, Paratici rubbished claims that Sarri does not have a future at the club, assuring fans that he will still be in charge come the start of the 2020-21 season regardless of their success in regards to silverware this campaign.
Sevilla eyeing Marcos Alonso transfer
La Liga side Sevilla are looking making an offer for Chelsea wing-back Marcos Alonso, according to Estadio Deportivo.
Alonso has found himself on the fringes of the Blues first team this season, although he started and impressed during Chelsea's recent FA Cup semi-final triumph against Man Utd.
Saints set to sign Salisu
Southampton are close to announcing the signing of Real Valladolid defender Mohammed Salisu in a £11 million ($8m) deal.
The Daily Mail says the 21-year-old will sign a four-year contract with Ralph Hasenhuttl's side after impressing as a central defender in La Liga this season.
Ozil rejects Fenerbahce offer
Arsenal outcast Mesut Ozil has declined a transfer to Turkish Lig side Fenerbahce, according to BILD.
The German has long been linked with a move to his parents' homeland, but couldn't agree to terms on a contract with the Turkish giants.
Ozil is likely to see out the remainder of his contract at the Emirates, the report says.
Juve eye Pochettino as possible Sarri replacement
The Old Lady could be looking to switch managers
Juventus have started talks with Mauricio Pochettino's representatives as they consider to bring in the Argentine coach to take over from Maurizio Sarri.
Despite Juve leading the Serie A by eight points with four matches remaning, Sarri's job is under threat because of the team's decline in performances, according to La Stampa.
The Italian publication states Juve have sounded out Pochettino, who remains without a job since being sacked by Tottenham in November.
Spurs sign young Norwegian goalkeeper
Tottenham have locked up teenage goalkeeper Isak Solberg on a professional contract.
Football.London reports that the Norway youth international had his senior contract fast-tracked after originally signing on with the academy for two seasons with the final year of the deal switching to professional.
The 17-year-old joined Spurs from Byrne in 2019 after impressing in trials with the club's Under-16 and 18 setups.