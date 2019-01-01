Transfer news and rumours LIVE: West Ham put £100m price tag on Man Utd & City target Rice

Bayern still interested in Sane transfer
Manchester City winger Leroy Sane could see Bayern Munich's interest in his signature renewed in the new year, reports the Sun.
Sane is hoping to accelerate his recovery from serious injury with an eye to returning to the field in January 2020.
And if he does make it back to full fitness Bayern are ready to make a fresh bid for his services after courting him over the summer prior to his setback.
Alexis cuts ties with ex-Man Utd colleagues
Manchester United flop Alexis Sanchez has broken off all contact with his former team-mates at Old Trafford, claims the Sun.
The Chilean marked his full debut with Inter, where he will spend the current season on loan, with a goal before being sent off early in the second half.
But while he remains officially on the United books he no longer speaks to his Old Trafford team-mates, unlike Chris Smalling, who remains in touch via WhatsApp from his new home in Rome.
Van Bronckhorst given Man City role
Manchester City have given Giovanni van Bronckhorst a role in the club's backroom staff to prepare for life after Pep Guardiola, reports the Mirror.
Van Bronckhorst has been working informally at the Etihad Stadium for the last month, but has now been offered a contract by City.
West Ham put £100m price tag on Man Utd & City target Rice
United attempted to sign England international over summer
West Ham are hoping to ward off interest in star asset Declan Rice by slapping a £100 million ($123m) price tag on the player, claims the Express.
England international Rice has attracted interest from both Manchester United and City since breaking into the Hammers first team.
United tried to tempt West Ham into a sale last summer, only to see their efforts rebuffed.
Liverpool fear losing Klopp to Germany
Liverpool are concerned that they will lose Jurgen Klopp to his dream job at the head of the Germany national team, claims the Mirror.
Klopp has three years remaining on his current deal at Anfield, which Liverpool are keen to extend.
But the club believe that they will not be able to convince him to stay should the opportunity to succeed Joachim Low arise.