Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool's Gomez fears season is over

Messi's father responds to PSG links
Lionel Messi's father and agent Jorge has categorically denied that the Barcelona star is considering a move to Paris Saint-Germain next summer.
The Argentine's future has been the hottest of topics around Camp Nou ever since he expressed his desire to leave in a now-infamous burofax sent to Barca in August.
Player and club were ultimately reconciled, with Messi telling Goal in an exclusive interview that the only way he could have left in the summer of 2020 was if a team had met his prohibitive €700 million release clause.
Timbers youngster Sulte signs homegrown contract
We have signed Timbers Academy and T2 goalkeeper Hunter Sulte to a Homegrown contract, starting in 2021.

Depay: Who wouldn't like to play at Barca?
Lyon and Netherlands striker Memphis Depay has admitted that it would be hard to pass up the opportunity to move to Barcelona.
"Who wouldn't like to play there? They are one of the best teams in the world," Depay told reporters after drawing 1-1 with Spain on Wednesday.
Memphis Depay, sobre la posibilidad de fichar por el Barcelona: "A quien no le gustaría. Es un club top. Hay muchos equipos tops en el mundo, pero ellos son uno de los más grandes."

Liverpool's Gomez fears season is over
Defender suffered a knee injury on England duty
Liverpool defender Joe Gomez fears that his 2020-21 season has been cut short by a knee injury, according to the Mirror.
Gomez went down during England training and has returned to Liverpool for further examinations on the joint, but early indications suggest that he may have sustained serious damage.
Boca decline Fernandez purchase option
Boca Juniors will not make use of midfielder Guillermo 'Pol' Fernandez's purchase clause from Cruz Azul.
According to a statement released by the club on Wednesday, it was the player's own reluctance to stay at Boca that caused them to drop negotiations.
Comunicado de prensa con respecto a la situación del jugador Guillermo Fernández