Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real keen on Man Utd striker Cavani

NC Courage fire head coach Riley amid harassment allegations
The North Carolina Courage have fired head coach Paul Riley amid allegations of sexual harassment.
Riley inherited the managerial reigns at WakeMed Soccer Park back in 2017, having previously built up 11 years of experience coaching women's soccer in the United States.
However, a number of the 58-year-old's former players have now come forward to accuse him of sexual coercion, and the NC Courage have responded by terminating his contract with immediate effect.
Read the full story on Goal.
Liverpool outcast Karius open to January move
Liverpool outcast Loris Karius is open to a January move away from Anfield.
The 28-year-old hasn't played for the Reds since 2018, and is being linked with Swiss outfit Basel.
Karius, who has taken in loan spells at Besiktas and Union Berlin in the last two years, told BILD: "We'll see what will happen in the winter. My goal is to be under the bar every week. And we'll see where that is.
"There were a few clubs in the picture [in the summer], but that didn't get off the ground for various reasons."
Kjaer closing in on Milan renewal
Simon Kjaer is closing in on a contract extension at Milan - according to Calcio Mercato.
The 32-year-old's current deal runs out next summer, but the Rossoneri are eager to tie him down to fresh terms.
Kjaer has appeared in three Serie A games for Milan so far this term, helping them rise to second in the standings.
Dortmund set sights on Zakaria
Borussia Dortmund have set their sights on Borussia Monchengladbach star Denis Zakaria - according to Sport Bild.
BVB boss Marco Rose is eying a reunion with the 24-year-old at Westfalenstadion after coaching him at Borussia-Park over the previous two years.
Zakaria's current contract expires in June 2022, and Dortmund could look to bring him in when the transfer window reopens.
Milan tracking Damsgaard
Milan are tracking Sampdoria midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Rossoneri are keeping a close eye on the 21-year-old's performances with a view to launching a bid for his services in 2022.
However, Damsgaard is also attracting the attention of a number of other top clubs, including several from the Bundesliga and Premier League.
Man Utd join race for Aberdeen starlet Ramsay
Manchester United have joined the race to sign Aberdeen starlet Calvin Ramsay - according to The Sun.
Everton have also been strongly linked with the 18-year-old, who made his debut for Scotland's U21s last month.
United have sent scouts to watch Ramsey several times already this term, but he is under contract at Aberdeen until 2024.
'Verratti would be an unbelievable signing for Man Utd'
Ashley Young has urged Manchester United to finally replace Michael Carrick by making a move for Marco Verratti, insisting the Paris Saint-Germain star "would be an unbelievable signing".
United have enjoyed a solid start to the 2021-22 campaign under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, rising to fourth in the Premier League standings and second in their Champions League group - with a dramatic 2-1 victory against Villarreal marking their latest victory.
However, it has been suggested that a lack of quality in the middle of the park will ultimately undermine their efforts to end a five-year trophy drought, and Young believes Verratti could be the final piece of the puzzle for Solskjaer.
Read the full story on Goal.
Juve, Milan & Dortmund interested in Kozlowski
Juventus, Milan and Borussia Dortmund are all interested in signing Poland international Kacper Kozłowski - according to Calcio Mercato.
The 17-year-old currently plays for Pogoń Szczecin in his homeland, but has already been compared with Paul Pogba and Kevin De Bruyne.
RB Leipzig, FC Salzburg and Bayer Leverkusen have also been linked with Kozlowski, who could be in line for a big move in 2022.
Milan offered Lacazette
Milan have been offered the chance to sign Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Frenchman's current contract is due to expire in June 2020, but his €9m per year wage demands could be a sticking point for the Rossoneri.
If a deal for Lacazette cannot be finalized, Milan will look to try and bring in Torino frontman Andrea Belotti instead.
Russell pens new deal at Sporting KC
Johnny, bravo 👏— Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) September 30, 2021
The Captain is staying right here. #SportingKC pic.twitter.com/XlAZwpyQH5
Lacroix signs new long-term Wolfsburg deal
Der VfL Wolfsburg plant weiter langfristig für die Zukunft: Innenverteidiger @LacroixMaxence hat seinen ohnehin noch bis 2024 datierten Vertrag vorzeitig um ein weiteres Jahr bis 2025 verlängert.— VfL Wolfsburg (@VfL_Wolfsburg) September 30, 2021
Zusammenarbeit ausgedehnt ➡️ https://t.co/Hul1E2yFyL#VfLWolfsburg pic.twitter.com/CCMQjf0hUK
Monaco demanding €40m for Chelsea-linked Tchouameni
Monaco are demanding €40 million (£34m/$46m) for Chelsea-linked starlet Aurelien Tchouameni - according to Fichajes.
The Blues are planning to move for the 21-year-old in January, but his current employers won't let him leave on the cheap.
Tchouameni has been a standout performer in midfield for Monaco at the start of the 2021-22 campaign.
Man Utd and Chelsea-linked Rice responds to exit talk
Declan Rice has vowed to “give everything” to West Ham as questions continue to be asked of his future, with the England international paying little attention to the reports linking him with Manchester United and Chelsea.
Transfer speculation is nothing new for the 22-year-old, with each window bringing a fresh round of rumours.
Rice has grown accustomed to dealing with the gossip and remains under contract at the London Stadium until 2024, so is reluctant to be dragged into a debate regarding what could happen if big-money offers are put on the table.
Read the full story on Goal.
Sociedad announce signing of NxGn prospect Gomez
✍️ OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT| Agreement with @loucityfc for the transfer of @jonathang_42 to Sanse. Welcome Jonathan! #AurreraReala https://t.co/nyfPaagLO7— Real Sociedad (@RealSociedadEN) September 30, 2021
Spurs on alert over Insigne
Tottenham are keeping tabs on Lorenzo Insigne amid the Napoli winger's contract discussions, claim the Daily Mail.
Insigne's deal in Naples expires next summer and he would be free to speak with non-Italian clubs in January unless a new contract is agreed.
The Italian Euro 2020 winner already has two goals and three assists this season, and Spurs are rumoured to want added creativity in their front line.
West Ham to return for Pellegrini
West Ham will make another attempt to sign Luca Pellegrini from Juventus in January, report Calciomercato.
The left back rejected a number of summer offers to fight for his place in Turin, but has played only 58 senior minutes this season.
The Hammers were one of those interested parties, and could return as they aim to fix a shortage of players on the left side of their defence.
Wicky dismissed by Chicago Fire
MLS side Chicago Fire have confirmed the departure of head coach Raphael Wicky.
Wicky was appointed in December 2019, but in the 2020 MLS season they missed out on the play-offs by a single point.
“I’d like to thank Rapha for his tireless efforts to make us a better club each day,” Fire sporting director Georg Heitz told the club website.
“We felt this was the right time to notify him that we will not be exercising his 2022 contract option, as we begin to make decisions for next season. Rapha will always be a part of the Fire family, and we wish him all the best for the future.”
Diaby open to PSG return
Moussa Diaby says he is very happy at Bayer Leverkusen but would be open to returning to PSG one day.
Diaby, who made his France debut last month and has been called up to the squad for the UEFA Nations League finals, moved to Leverkusen from Paris in 2019 but would like to go back at some point.
He told L'Equipe: "I am a supporter of PSG, but when I left, it was to have more playing time. I tell myself that I have to leave to come back stronger.
"Why not come back to PSG one day? One of my goals is to go to a club like that with that status one day. What is a successful career? To wear the jersey of the French team the most times possible, and to play for a very big club. If I succeed that, it will be not bad.
"These are my objectives for the moment. Maybe in some time, when we do an interview again, there will be some others."
Napoli open talks with Insigne over new deal
Lorenzo Insigne agent met with Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis today. Talks officially opened over new deal as he’s currently out of contract in June 2022. 🔵🇮🇹 #Napoli #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 30, 2021
Luis Enrique won't make Barcelona return
Luis Enrique has insisted he will not be returning to become the new head coach of Barcelona amid speculation that Ronald Koeman is about to be sacked.
The Spain national team boss enjoyed success as a player and manager at Camp Nou, although he is not interested in returning at the moment.
He said: "I don't think Joan Laporta even has my phone number! I'm not leaving the Spanish national team. I have a contract here as they wanted me and I’ll respect it."
Liverpool-linked Chiesa dismisses 'pointless gossip'
Federico Chiesa, who has been linked with a big-money move to Liverpool in 2022, has shrugged off the "pointless gossip" he generates at Juventus.
He told Amazon Prime Italia when quizzed on his relationship with head coach Massimiliano Allegri: "I’ve never had a problem with the coach, this was just created by the media. I do whatever he asks, there’s no issue here.
"I know you lot like it when Juve start the season badly, so you can start with pointless gossip, but we are all behind the coach and want to bring Juve back to the years of dominating the Scudetto race."
Barcelona keen on Salah swoop (El Nacional)
La Liga giants monitoring Liverpool forward
Barcelona are looking to put themselves in a position where a move for Mohamed Salah could be made in 2022, claims El Nacional.
With the Egyptian forward yet to sign a new contract at Liverpool, and his current deal running until 2023, La Liga heavyweights hope a window of opportunity could open up next year.
Juve join the hunt for Vlahovic
Calciomercato reports that Juventus are the latest side to join the hunt for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic.
A number of Premier League sides, including Manchester City and Tottenham, have already been linked with the 21-year-old Serbia international.
Maehle becomes a target for Real Madrid
Real Madrid are ready to make Atalanta’s Joakim Maehle their long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal, reports Fichajes.
The Blancos want to land another right-back and believe a 24-year-old currently turning out in Serie A could be the ideal option.
Barca eye Mazraoui on a Bosman
Barcelona are considering an approach for Ajax right-back Noussair Mazraoui, claims Fichajes.
The 23-year-old is into the final year of his current contract and could be acquired as a free agent in the summer of 2022.
Arsenal line up Leno replacements
Arsenal are, according to the Daily Mail, starting to line up possible replacements for Bernd Leno.
With a German goalkeeper expected to move on shortly, Andre Onana and Neto - of Ajax and Barcelona respectively - are being considered by the Gunners as January targets.
Liverpool like the look of Danjuma (Football Insider)
Reds keen on Villarreal forward
Football Insider reports that Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma is a player registering on Liverpool's recruitment radar.
The 24-year-old has impressed since leaving Bournemouth for Spain and scouts from Anfield were at Old Trafford on Wednesday to watch him in action against Manchester United.
Man Utd won't be Phillips' only option
The Yorkshire Evening Post reports that Manchester United will not be Kalvin Phillips' only option when the day comes to leave Leeds.
A switch to Old Trafford is considered to be unlikely for the England international midfielder, given the fierce rivalry between the Whites and Red Devils.
Tielemans wants to test himself
Youri Tielemans could be lured away from Leicester at some point in the near future, reports The Athletic.
The Belgium international, who has been linked with Liverpool and Real Madrid, is yet to sign a new contract with the Foxes and wants to test himself at the highest level.
Fati has Barcelona contract offer
Barcelona have, according to Mundo Deportivo, put an offer of a new contract to Ansu Fati.
The Liga giants are desperate to tie a prized asset down on fresh terms and are now waiting on a response from his agent, Jorge Mendes.
Real Madrid keen on Man Utd star Cavani (El Nacional)
Blancos mulling over Red Devils raid
Real Madrid are considering a move for Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani, claims El Nacional.
The experienced Uruguayan is competing with Cristiano Ronaldo for minutes at Old Trafford and may push for the exits during the January transfer window.
Has Koeman reached the end at Barcelona?
Pellegrini's Roma release clause to be removed
Lorenzo Pellegrini will soon sign his new long-term contract with AS Roma. Two Premier League clubs approached him last summer - Pellegrini will stay as his relationship with José Mourinho is great. 🔴 #ASRoma— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 30, 2021
Release clause into his current deal is €30m - and will be removed.
Melbourne Victory sign Matilda
Victory sign Junior Matilda, rival City forward https://t.co/ZGgy7gqTXo #football #FTBL pic.twitter.com/2X7LjAgXDJ— The Women's Game (@TheWomensGame) September 29, 2021
Vlahovic uncertainty for Fiorentina
Fiorentina president Commisso to TMW: “I don’t know if Vlahovic will sign a new deal. We offered him €40m gross salary paid in five years, the biggest contract in Fiorentina history, more than Batistuta and Rui Costa. He’s taking a big risk - I’m getting nervous…” 🟣 #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 29, 2021
Bruce informs friends he could quit Newcastle
Steve Bruce is privately talking about quitting Newcastle, claims Football Insider.
The Magpies have yet to win a match in the Premier League through their first six games and could be in for a stressful bottom-of-the-table fight.
Arsenal after Sevilla star En-Nesyri (La Razon)
The Gunners hope the 24-year-old can be a long-term attacking partner for Bukayo Saka
Arsenal are after Sevilla forward Youssef En-Nesyri and hope he can liven their inconsistent attack, according to La Razon.
The Morocco international scored 18 goals in La Liga during a breakout season last term.
Alexandre Lacazette could reportedly head to Spain in a swap deal for En-Nesyri.
De Jong insists Barcelona should not sack Koeman
Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has warned against sacking manager Ronald Koeman, despite Wednesday's 3-0 defeat to Benfica in Europe putting more pressure on the already troubled organisation.
De Jong suggested Koeman was not the reason the Blaugrana have won just one of their past five matches and slumped to their worst-ever Champions League start.
Rice affirms West Ham loyalty
Declan Rice has affirmed his loyalty to West Ham amid rumours he would soon push for a departure.
"Everyone knows how I feel about West Ham and [how] I feel about playing under the manager and what it’s like playing with the group of players I’m playing with,” Rice said on Wednesday night (via The Guardian).
“I feel you can see in my performances nothing’s up, nothing’s concerning me."