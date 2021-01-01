Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real keen on Man Utd striker Cavani

Moussa Diaby says he is very happy at Bayer Leverkusen but would be open to returning to PSG one day.

Diaby, who made his France debut last month and has been called up to the squad for the UEFA Nations League finals, moved to Leverkusen from Paris in 2019 but would like to go back at some point.

He told L'Equipe: "I am a supporter of PSG, but when I left, it was to have more playing time. I tell myself that I have to leave to come back stronger.

"Why not come back to PSG one day? One of my goals is to go to a club like that with that status one day. What is a successful career? To wear the jersey of the French team the most times possible, and to play for a very big club. If I succeed that, it will be not bad.

"These are my objectives for the moment. Maybe in some time, when we do an interview again, there will be some others."