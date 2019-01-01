Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid and Juve lead chase for Kante

Juve and Madrid in for Kante
Juventus and Real Madrid are in for N'Golo Kante as the Frenchman's role at Chelsea continues to change, according to Le10Sport.
PSG have also been said to be interested, but remain a distant third on the list as Juve and Real remain the most likely landing spots.
Kante's role at Chelsea has changed this season, although a potential move isn't directly related to his relationship with Maurizio Sarri, according to the report.
Pjanic on Real Madrid's wish list
Miralem Pjanic is one player Real Madrid will look to bring to the club this summer, according to CalcioMercato.
The midfielder is seen as "irreplaceable, but not unsellable" as several clubs remain interested in the Bosnian.
Barcelona, Chelsea, PSG and Real Madrid all pushed to sign Pjanic last summer, and Madrid look likely to return for him this time around.
'Adrien is a prisoner being held hostage!'
Adrien Rabiot's mother and agent, Veronique Rabiot, has hit out at Paris Saint-Germain's treatment of her son, comparing him to a prisoner.
The PSG midfielder remains barred from the first team after opting not to re-sign with the club.
Herrera agrees to new Man Utd deal
Ander Herrera has agreed to a new deal with Manchester United, according to The Sun.
The midfielder becomes the fifth player to sign a new contract since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over as the club's manager.
Herrera's contract is set to expire at the end of the season, but he has agreed to a deal that will keep him with the club going forward.
Benitez and Newcastle move closer to new deal
Rafa Benitez and Newcastle are closing in on a new contract, according to the Mirror.
The manager has been given a written offer for a new deal with the club but has yet to officially commit himself.
Benitez is unlikely to sign a deal that would include a handcuff clause and must also be guaranteed money to spend this summer.