Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bale could leave Madrid for free

Lionel Messi says that long-rumoured target Lautaro Martinez is an "impressive striker" as the star continues to be linked to the side.

The 22-year-old has been linked with Barca for several months, having scored 16 goals in 31 games for Inter this season.

As a result of his standout campaign in , Martinez has been selected by Barca as their top priority this summer and the Catalan side is ready to offer the 22-year-old a contract worth €10 million (£9m/$11m) a year.

Read more here!