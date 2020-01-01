Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona set to sign €20m Dest

De Boer to become new Netherlands coach
Frank de Boer is set to be named the next Netherlands manager, according to De Telegraaf.
The former Crystal Palace boss is expected to sign a deal until mid-2022 and could be formally presented as manager by the end of this week.
De Boer seemingly got the job after Frank Rijkaard and Peter Bosz ruled themselves out of the running.
Tottenham linked to Skriniar and Milik
Arkadiusz Milik has been offered on last hours as new striker after deal collapsed with AS Roma - Spurs will decide soon [Belotti *out* of the list].
Talks on with Inter to sign Skriniar but Spurs will not bid for €60m. Rubén Dias [Benfica] is another option ⚪️
Barca set to sign €20m Dest
The US international is heading to Camp Nou
Ajax right-back Sergino Dest is closing in on a move to Barcelona with an agreement reached between the two clubs, reports Esport3.
The deal is expected to cost €20 miliion (£18m/$22m) plus €5m in variables.
Dest, 19, has been with Ajax since 2012 and made his USMNT debut in September 2019.
Morata returns to Juventus on loan
Alvaro Morata has returned to Juventus on an initial 12-month loan deal from Atletico Madrid.
The Spain international striker has headed to Turin for a second spell with the Serie A champions, with the option of a second season on loan after the 2020-21 campaign.
As part of the deal, Juventus will pay an initial €10 million (£9m/$11m) fee for the season and another €10m if they want to retain Morata for another year, while there is a €45m (£40m/$52m) option included to make the transfer permanent after the first season.