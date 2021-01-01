Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Fiorentina dismiss Vlahovic bid

Nedved convinced Ronaldo will stay despite transfer speculation
Juventus director Pavel Nedved insists that Cristiano Ronaldo's future remains in Turin despite the star beginning the Serie A season on the bench.
Ronaldo was a surprise absence from the Juve starting XI as they kicked off their Scudetto quest on Sunday away to Udinese.
Yet despite rumours linking him with a move away, Nedved affirmed that the decision was purely football-related.
Man City-linked Kane makes first Spurs appearance of the season
Harry Kane came off the bench to make his first appearance of the season for Tottenham amid rumours he will soon be leaving for Manchester City.
The striker was granted a late return to training over the summer and sat out Spurs' first Premier League match, against his transfer suitors, as well as their UEFA Conference League defeat to Pacos Ferreira.
However he was back in action on Sunday as the club made it two wins out of two at Wolves' expense.
Ronaldo benched as Juve star seeks transfer (Fabrizio Romano)
Club are yet to receive offers for the striker
Cristiano Ronaldo will be on the bench for Udinese-Juventus. Official. 🚨🇵🇹 #Ronaldo— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 22, 2021
He’s NOT starting - it was a precise request from Cristiano because he hopes to find a solution on the market in the next days.
But Juventus have received NO official bids yet for Cristiano. pic.twitter.com/sQ0z3rO1Bk
Chelsea prepare fresh Kounde bid
Chelsea are in direct contact with Sevilla for Jules Koundé deal. Talks ongoing - new bid coming soon from Chelsea, as they know Sevilla won’t sell Koundé on final days of the window. Timing will be key. 🔵 #CFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 22, 2021
Chelsea need to find a solution for Zouma [West Ham still keen]. pic.twitter.com/gLks0rvR1y
Man Utd urged to make Vardy move
Ex-Manchester United winger Lee Sharpe believes his old team would benefit from the muscle of Jamie Vardy up front.
"The rumour mill is still floating around about Haaland potentially coming next year so that makes you think twice about bringing someone in this summer, but if United are short anywhere, it’s in the No.9 area," he told the Mirror."Someone like a Vardy, I don’t know if we will get Vardy, but I think he would be an ideal choice for a couple of seasons."
Marseille seal Lirola deal
Olympique Marseille have finally resolved all the issues with Fiorentina for Pol Lirola deal. He’s now ready for the comeback. 🔵 #OM— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 22, 2021
Now it’s time to complete contracts then Lirola will fly to Marseille.
Planning for medical tomorrow, on Monday - if everything will be signed. pic.twitter.com/lhStAQHkAY
FC Copenhagen confirm Ajax bid for Daramy
FC Copenhagen confirmed on their official website that they had received a bid from Ajax for Mohamed Daramy, but that no deal had been struck.
The statement also reveals that talks between the Danish side and Club Brugge have come to an end because of the player's reluctance to move to the Belgian team.
Liverpool boss Klopp reveals admiration for 'extraordinary' Haaland
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of Erling Haaland, admitting that he cannot help but take interest in what the forward is achieving at his old club Borussia Dortmund.
Haaland, 21, started the 2021-22 Bundesliga season in typically bombastic fashion, netting twice on the first day of the season to take down Frankfurt 5-2.
He boasts an incredible 62 goals in 63 games for BVB, a strike-rate that has caught the attention of the world's biggest clubs - and an old Dortmund favourite.
Everton move for Rangers youngster Patterson
Everton have made a £5 million offer for Rangers youngster Nathan Patterson, reports the Mirror.
Patterson, 19, made Scotland's Euro 2020 squad and is regarded as one of the nation's most promising defensive talents.
Arteta insists Arsenal vision is starting to take shape
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is unmoved by critics of his transfer policy at Emirates Stadium and is convinced he is building a winning team, despite the Gunners' recent struggles.
The club has focused on youth in the current window, with Aaron Ramsdale becoming the fifth player under the age of 23 to sign for the first team on Friday following the arrivals of Ben White, Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Martin Odegaard.
Arteta is also in need of immediate success, as last week's defeat to Brentford piled on the pressure following a disappointing 2020-21 campaign.
Fiorentina dismiss Vlahovic bid
Viola hope to keep forward star this summer
Fiorentina have definitely turned down Atletico Madrid bid for Dusan Vlahovic since yesterday night. The plan has always been to keep the striker this summer. 🟣🚫 #Atleti #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 22, 2021
Man City are not working on this deal. Interest from Tottenham is genuine - but no official bid. https://t.co/Zfxdrly3OG
Tuchel questioned Chelsea decision to sack Lampard
Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he questioned the decision of Chelsea's board to sack Frank Lampard last season when he was interviewed for the vacant managerial position.
The German succeeded the Blues legend at the helm at Stamford Bridge following a slow start to the 2020-21 campaign, and delivered a shock Champions League triumph just four months later.
Yet speaking ahead of this weekend's Premier League clash with Arsenal, the former Paris Saint-Germain boss has admitted that he had reservations about the role - and whether the club had got it right in parting ways with Lampard.
Kolasinac nears Turkey switch
Talks ongoing between Arsenal and Fenerbahçe for Sead Kolasinac are confirmed, as per @yagosabuncuoglu. The two clubs are in contact but the agreement is not completed/signed yet. 🔴🇹🇷 #AFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 21, 2021
Kolasinac is among players set to leave Arsenal with Torreira, Willian, Bellerin. 🚫
Saul in English loan market
Saul Niguez has been offered to a number of English clubs on loan, according to The Telegraph.
The Atletico Madrid man, a title-winner last year in La Liga, could be set for a switch to the Premier League.
The midfielder, a member of Spain's squad at the Russia 2018 World Cup, has spent his whole career with Diego Simeone's side, bar a one-year loan with Rayo Vallecano.
Burnley eye record move for Cornet
Burnley are readying a club record move for Maxwel Cornet, with the Clarets set to spend £15 million ($20m) to bring the Lyon winger to Turf Moor, per The Sun.
Sean Dyche's side are set to hash out personal terms with the Ivory Coast international in the coming days, having met the Ligue 1 side's asking price.
Cornet, who can play at wing-back or further down the field, will bring some much-wanted extra width to the Premier League outfit this term.
Garner pens Man Utd extension, seals loan
✍🔴 Brilliant news, @JGarnerr96 — good luck for the 2021/22 season!#MUFC— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 22, 2021
Palace to swoop for Hughes
Crystal Palace look poised to land Will Hughes as the Watford player refuses to pen a new contract at the Hornets, claims The Sun.
The former England youth star has been at Vicarage Road since 2017 and started their 2019 FA Cup Final loss to Manchester City.
But now he looks set to move elsewhere in the Premier League, with Palace poised to make a move for the 26-year-old.
Barca keen on De Jong
Barcelona reportedly want to make a move for Sevilla star Luuk de Jong to bolster their attack, claims Sport.
The Dutch forward is admired by his fellow countryman, Blaugrana boss Ronald Koeman, and would provide extra depth following Lionel Messi's exit.
Both West Ham and PSV are also keen on securing the striker's services.
Blades open to Brewster exit
Ex-Liverpool man has struggled at Bramall Lane
Sheffield United are open to letting Rhian Brewster leave following a difficult career at Bramall Lane to date, says The Sun.
The former Liverpool starlet was signed a move accompanied by plenty of fanfare ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.
But the striker failed to score in 27 league games as the Blades were relegated last season and could now be allowed to find a new home.
Betis keen on Willian Jose
Real Betis are interested in a move for Real Sociedad strike Willian Jose, per Mundo Deportivo.
The Brazilian forward has caught the eye of a domestic rival whose club would be open to his exit.
Betis intend to move on Loren Moron this transfer window, paving the way for the arrival of a new striker.
Silva move to Milan hits snags
Milan's interest in Bernardo Silva looks to have hit some hiccups, with the Serie A side reportedly unwilling to match the costs of the Manchester City man, per journalist Rudy Galetti.
The Rossoneri have been offered a move for the player by agent Jorge Mendes.
But the cost remains a serious stumbling block in bringing him to San Siro.
Pellegri poised for Milan switch
Pietro Pellegri will join AC Milan next week, confirmed. Final green light from AS Monaco expected in the next hours after official bid - deal almost done. 🔴🇮🇹 #ACMilan— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 22, 2021
€1m loan fee, €6m option to buy [could become obligation to buy under certain conditions] + €1m add on.
Man City still far from matching Kane price tag
Manchester City will have to improve their offer for Harry Kane by £50 million ($68m) if they are to convince Tottenham to sell.
The Mirror reports the Premier League champions have not made an improved bid since their £100m ($136m) offer was turned down.
City are willing to go as high as £120m ($163m) with further bonuses, but even that will not be enough to seal the deal.
Southampton to move for Celtic star Christie
Southampton are hopeful of securing a bargain deal for Ryan Christie, says The Sun.
The 26-year-old midfielder can leave the Scottish side for free at the end of the season and while the Saints are prepared to wait until then to sign him, they believe they can talk Celtic into lowering their asking price before the current transfer window ends.
Messi in Inter Miami talks (Mirror)
David Beckham has been in touch with the PSG star
David Beckham is trying to convince Lionel Messi to finish his career at Inter Miami, says The Mirror.
The Argentina icon recently joined Paris Saint-Germain on a two-year deal but the Inter Miami owner has already been in touch to discuss a possible switch to MLS in 2023.
Messi was in Miami recently to buy property and Beckham hopes he will commit to playing for the club before hanging up his boots.
Pogba will not be sold by Man Utd - Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident Paul Pogba will still be a Manchester United player when the transfer window closes.
The 28-year-old midfielder continues to be linked with a move away but the coach insists he will not be sold despite having less than a year left on his contract.
Rodriguez to leave Everton for Newcastle?
Newcastle are set to make a move for Everton midfielder James Rodriguez, according to Fiches.net.
The Toffees are prepared to offload the Colombia international this summer and the Magpies are prepared to enter talks with him.