Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal plan Sterling move

Leeds United have been given a boost in their pursuit of Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O'Brien - according to Football Insider.

The Terriers have inserted a £10 million release clause in the 22-year-old's contract after rejecting the Whites' advances in the summer.

Leeds could reignite their interest in O'Brien in January, with the Englishmen having enjoyed a strong start to Huddersfield's latest Championship season.