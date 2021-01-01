Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal plan Sterling move

Leeds given boost in O'Brien pursuit
Leeds United have been given a boost in their pursuit of Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O'Brien - according to Football Insider.
The Terriers have inserted a £10 million release clause in the 22-year-old's contract after rejecting the Whites' advances in the summer.
Leeds could reignite their interest in O'Brien in January, with the Englishmen having enjoyed a strong start to Huddersfield's latest Championship season.
Real Madrid considering Tielemans swoop
Real Madrid are considering a swoop for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans - according to El Nacional.
The Belgian, 24, is still under contract at the King Power Stadium until 2023, but could be available for around €55 million (£47m/$64m) next year.
Real see Tielemans as a potential long-term replacement for Casemiro, who turned 29 in February.
Leeds and Tottenham still eyeing Nandez
Leeds United and Tottenham are both still eyeing Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez - as Calcio Mercato reports.
The Premier League duo targeted the 25-year-old in the summer window, but neither club managed to finalise a deal.
Cagliari will, however be ready to sell Nandez in January, and Leeds and Spurs are both ready to make another move.
Fiorentina & Lazio-linked Orsolini set to leave Bologna
Fiorentina and Lazio-linked winger Riccardo Orsolini is set to leave Bologna in January - according to Calcio Mercato.
The 24-year-old could be sold when the market reopens despite still being under contract at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara until 2024.
Fiorentina and Lazio are both poised to swoop for Osolini, who has recorded one goal and two assists for Bologna so far this season.
Everton target Stoke centre-back Souttar
Everton have identified Stoke City centre-back Harry Souttar as a transfer target - according to The Sun.
The Toffees have already sent Duncan Ferguson to scout the 22-year-old with a view to launching a bid for his services in the new year.
Souttar is being lined up as a potential replacement for Yerry Mina, who is being strongly linked with a move to Serie A.
Cavani could move to Madrid in January
Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani could be set for a move to Real Madrid in January, reports Mundo Deportivo.
Cavani has seen his role at United diminish this season following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.
The veteran could be ready to leave Old Trafford if his playing time does not increase.
Phillips wants improved Leeds contract
Leeds star Kalvin Phillips is looking to negotiate an improved contract with the club, reports The Athletic.
The midfielder's current deal doesn't expire until 2024, but a new contract would likely make him the club's highest earner.
Phillips could still depart Leeds at some point even if he does sign a new deal, with some of the Premier League's biggest sides interested.
Man City have edge over Barca in Nunez hunt
Manchester City lead Barcelona as both sides look to sign Benfica star Darwin Nunez, reports the Daily Star.
Nunez, 22, is one of Europe's highest rated young forwards, and scored twice against Barca in Wednesday's 3-0 Champions League demolition.
Liverpool monitoring Bijlow
Liverpool are keeping close tabs on Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow, according to goalkeeping coach John Achterberg.
“The steps Feyenoord keeper Justin Bijlow is making at club level – and also with Holland – are good," he told the Mirror.
“I speak to his goalkeeping coach at Feyenoord, Khalid Benlahsen, from time to time.
“I’m just saying that I’m watching his progress – I’m not saying that Liverpool should look at him.”
Shevchenko targets UK move
Former Ukraine coach Andriy Shevchenko is looking for a job in Great Britain, reports the Sun.
Celtic are among the clubs that could be interested in the ex-Chelsea striker, as they have struggled under Ange Postecoglou at the start of 2021-22.
Koeman feels 'supported' at Barcelona
Ronald Koeman: “Do I feel supported? Yes, now, yes. You can feel that there is a feeling with the president Laporta and he sees the situation as he explained. But you always depend on the results, which is the case for any coach”. 🔴🔵 #FCB @ReshadRahman_— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 2, 2021
Liverpool chase 'New De Bruyne'
Liverpool are looking to swoop for Polish wonderkid Kacper Kozlowski, reports the Mirror.
Kozlowski, 18, has picked up comparisons to Kevin De Bruyne after shining in his home country for Pogon Szczecin.
Man Utd seek final transfer decision on Pogba
Manchester United hope to finally know Paul Pogba's transfer plans by Christmas, claims the Sun.
The France star has constantly been linked with a move away from Old Trafford, but the club is still keen to tie him down to a new long-term deal.
Arsenal plan Sterling move (Daily Star)
Man City star has less than two years on contract
Arsenal are weighing up a sensational approach for Manchester City ace Raheem Sterling, reports the Daily Star.
Sterling has less than two years remaining on his contract, and has fallen out of favour as of late at the Etihad Stadium.