Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Sterling won't renew with Man City unless Guardiola stays

The star winger has 18 months remaining on his current deal

Raheem Sterling will not sign a new deal with unless Pep Guardiola commits his long-term future to the club, according to The Sun.

Sterling has entered the last 18 months of his current contract, and has become one of the world's top attacking players under the Spaniard's guidance.

Should Guardiola walk away from City, then the 24-year-old would follow him out the door.