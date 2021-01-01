Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd favourites to sign Bellingham

Jude Bellingham, Besiktas vs Dortmund, Champions League 2021-22
Getty

Van de Beek & Lingard to head Man Utd clearout

2021-09-18T22:55:14Z

Manchester United are planning to release up to seven first-teamers in a massive summer clearout, reports the The Sun

Donny van de Beek, Jesse Lingard, Phil Jones, Eric Bailly, Anthony Martial, Diogo Dalot and Alex Telles could all be made available in order to free up funds for rebuilding Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad.

Derby face crippling points deduction

2021-09-18T22:45:28Z

Derby County could suffer an enormous points deduction as a result of going into administration, claims the Daily Star

In total the Rams may lose up to 39 points over the next two seasons, putting their future in serious jeopardy.

Palace line up Dike transfer

2021-09-18T22:35:06Z

Crystal Palace are considering a move for Orlando City's Daryl Dike, according to the The Sun

The 21-year-old's price tag could prove a stumbling block, however, with the MLS likely to demand up to £18 million ($25m) for their star striker.

Daryl Dike USMNT 2020-21
Getty Images

Ex-Uruguay star Forlan sacked as Atenas coach

2021-09-18T22:25:16Z

Former Villarreal and Man Utd star Diego Forlan has been sacked as head coach of Uruguayan second-division side Atenas.

Forlan was in charge for just 12 games after a similarly brief stint at the helm of Penarol.

Man Utd favourites to sign Bellingham (The Sun)

2021-09-18T22:15:11Z

Chelsea & Man City also interested in Dortmund ace

Manchester United are hot favourites to sign Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Jude Bellingham, claims the The Sun

Bellingham, 18, is also being followed by Man City and Chelsea after shining in Germany following his move from Birmingham City in 2020.