Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Dembele offered Barcelona renewal

Foden contract a top priority for City
Agreeing a new contract with Phil Foden has become a top priority for Premier League champions Manchester City.
The England international is already tied to terms through to 2024, but the Manchester Evening News reports that an improved offer will be put to the talented 21-year-old.
Southampton rejected Everton approach for Walker-Peters
Southampton rejected an approach from Everton for Kyle Walker-Peters in the summer transfer window - according to The Telegraph.
The Toffees wanted the 24-year-old to provide cover for Seamus Coleman at right-back, but the Saints refused to sanction his departure.
Walker-Peters started 30 Premier League games for Southampton last season and remains a key member of Ralph Hassunhuttl’s squad.
Milan’s Kessie attracting Premier League interest
Milan midfielder Franck Kessie is attracting interest from Premier League clubs - according to Calcio Mercato.
The 24-year-old has just entered the final year of his current deal at San Siro and will be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with any potential suitors in January.
Kessie made 17 goal contributions to Milan’s cause in 2020-21 despite playing in a deep-lying role in the middle of the park.
Barca to return for Olmo in January
Barcelona are planning to return for RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo in January - according to The Daily Mail.
The 23-year-old, who began his career in Barca's La Masia academy, was the subject of a €50 million (£43m/$59m) bid from the Spanish giants on deadline day.
Leipzig turned down the offer, but Barca are planning to swoop for Olmo's services again when the transfer market reopens in the new year.
Atletico never considered selling Felix
Atletico Madrid were never planning to let João Felix leave the club this summer. He’s always been considered untouchable. 🚫🇵🇹 #Atleti #FCB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 2, 2021
Barça interest in Dani Olmo was genuine - but RB Leipzig had absolutely no intention to sell him on Deadline Day. 🇪🇸 #RBLeipzig
Insigne and Napoli at odds over future
Lorenzo Insigne is at odds with Napoli over his future, writes Calciomercato, with the forward potentially set to move to Inter on a free transfer next summer if his contract isn't extended.
He has been told he must make a decision by December, but his demands may not be met by the club before that deadline.
Rossi says goodbye to LAFC
✍️🧵 I say goodbye to #LAFC with the calmness and happiness of having given my everything as a person and as a professional. I really enjoyed the Club, the city, and especially you, the fans. pic.twitter.com/wYhmG18rxn— LAFC (@LAFC) September 1, 2021
Anjorin loan agreement reached
Agreement done and completed between Chelsea and Lokomotiv Moscow for Tino Anjorin. Long term contract and loan to Russian club - where the market is still open. 🔵🤝 #CFC #Lokomotiv #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2021
Dembele offered Barcelona renewal (RAC)
The forward remains injured from Euro 2020 but still has a contract meeting scheduled this month
Ousmane Dembele will be offered a Barcelona renewal this month following the departures of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann this summer, according to RAC.
Dembele is still recovering from the hamstring injury he sustained with France in June, but his club is apparently eager to ensure he stays beyond this campaign.
Tait signs with Hibernian
Dylan Tait has signed for Hibernian from Raith Rovers 📝— Hibernian Football Club (@HibernianFC) September 1, 2021
The highly-rated Scottish youngster will rejoin the Championship side until January – subject to paperwork approval from the SFA.
Welcome to Hibs, Dylan! 🟢⚪️
Dale in at Blackpool
📝 Blackpool confirm signing of Owen Dale on an initial loan from @crewealexfc, with a view to concluding a permanent transfer. https://t.co/lgPC0ZHb0m pic.twitter.com/9cD9GDljKy— Blackpool FC (@BlackpoolFC) September 1, 2021
Loan deal for Dervisoglu at Galatasaray
✍️ Welcome to #Galatasaray, Halil Dervişoğlu! 🦁 pic.twitter.com/CIY6P6QrRV— Galatasaray EN (@Galatasaray) September 1, 2021
Besiktas land Montero from Atletico
We have a good amount of time to collect more memories. 😍#WelcomeMontero pic.twitter.com/Z64xW3sKO6— The Black Eagles (@BesiktasEnglish) September 1, 2021