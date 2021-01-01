Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca ready to offload Coutinho to Newcastle

Takehiro Tomiyasu has admitted that he nearly joined Tottenham before ultimately signing for Arsenal on deadline day.

Arsenal snapped Tomiyasu up from Bologna for £16 million ($22m) on the final day of the summer transfer window, with the 22-year-old committing to a four-year deal at Emirates Stadium.

The 22-year-old defender has made a strong start to his Gunners career, but has now revealed that he almost ended up at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium instead of linking up with Mikel Arteta's side on the red half of north London.

