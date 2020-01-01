Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tottenham compete with Chelsea for Coutinho

West Ham open to offers for Anderson
West Ham are willing to listen to offers for winger Felipe Anderson, reports the Mirror.
David Moyes is hoping to re-tool his squad but will need to raise funds to do so, and the Brazilian could be sacrificed if the right offer comes in.
Napoli are interested in Anderson, who starred for Lazio before joining the Hammers in July 2018 for £42 million ($52m).
Adelaide to appoint interim coach if Verbeek cannot return
Adelaide United are putting plans in place to appoint an interim coach if current boss Gertjan Verbeek cannot return from the Netherlands when the A-League resumes.
Verbeek returned to his home country last week because of the coronavirus pandemic and might struggle to get back to Australia if the competition is restarted, reports the Daily Telegraph.
Former United player and current assistant coach Carl Veart is a candidate.
Aussie midfielder on his way to Brighton
Sydney FC talent Cameron Peupion will link up with Socceroos stars Aaron Mooy and Mat Ryan at Brighton.
The 17-year-old will make the move to the AMEX once the coronavirus pandemic situation relaxes, reports the World Game.
Peupion, a No.10, has yet to make his debut for the Sky Blues.
Tottenham to rival Chelsea for Coutinho
The Brazilian could be on his way to north London
Tottenham have entered the race for Barcelona attacker Philippe Coutinho, with his loan club Bayern opting not to make his stay permanent.
The Mirror reports Barca want to sell the 27-year-old and have been negotiating a loan deal with Chelsea, but the Blues are baulking at an obligation to buy the Brazil international at the conclusion of the temporary sale.
This development has seen Spurs throw their hat in the ring for Coutinho.
Ighalo's Man Utd stay depends on Kane, Haaland chase
The Red Devils striker is playing a waiting game over a permanent deal
Manchester United won't sign on-loan Nigerian forward Odion Ighalo until they rule out transfers for star strikers Harry Kane and Erling Haaland.
According to the Evening Standard, the Red Devils want to look at whether attackers such as Kane, Haaland, Moussa Dembele and Timo Werner are available first before committing to a permanent contract for Ighalo.
The Nigeria international has scored four goals in eight appearances for the Old Trafford club.
Kondogbia on list of Everton targets
Valencia midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia is being looked at by Everton for a transfer in the summer.
The 27-year-old has a release clause of £70 million ($100m), but Valencia will be hoping the Toffees provide an attractive offer, reports El Desmarque.
Tottenham are also speculated to be interested in the Central African Republic star.