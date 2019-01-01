Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ibrahimovic could make shock Man Utd return

Pellegrini given West Ham backing
West Ham have given their full backing to under pressure manager Manuel Pellegrini despite the club's poor run of form, reports the Mirror.
The Hammers were beaten 3-0 at Burnley on Saturday to extend their winless Premier League run to six matches and drop to within two points of the relegation zone.
However, the London club are prepared to give Pellegrini time after backing him with considerable funds in the transfer market over the past 18 months.
Man Utd targeting shock Ibrahimovic return
The Swede could bolster the Red Devils' striking options
Manchester United are lining up a shock return for Zlatan Ibrahimovic in a bid to solve their lack of options up front.
The 38-year-old has also been linked with former club AC Milan, but the Mail Online are reporting that it's another of his former clubs that are keen to take him back, with United targeting a reunion with the Swede in January.
Ibrahimovic left Old Trafford for LA Galaxy in 2018 after a succesful two-season spell in Manchester.
Lampard offers Willian contract hint
Frank Lampard says Willian is a player he loves having as Chelsea's board decide whether to offer him a new deal in light of recent good form at Stamford Bridge.
The 31-year-old's contract expires at the end of the season but he has stepped up repeatedly this campaign, including contributing the assist for Tammy Abraham's opener in the club's 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday.
Arsenal won't panic over Emery
Arsenal won't be panicked into sacking Unai Emery, but may change their position if their form does not improve quickly, reports the Mail.
Emery's position is under scrutiny after a run of just two wins in 10 Premier League matches, with the London side well beaten at Leicester on Saturday.
The Gunners planned to review his position at the end of the season, but that may change if their poor form continues amid reports a number of players are concerned about the Spaniard's approach.
Inter eye Parma duo
Inter are ready to make moves for Parma's Matteo Darmian and Dejan Kulusevski in January, reports Calciomercato.
Antonio Conte is keen to add a midfielder and defender to his ranks as he looks to maintain their title push and has identifed the duo as prime targets.
Parma are reluctant to sell Darmian but may consider the right offer, while Kulusevski's parent club Atalanta may also sell at the right price.
Atlanta to confirm Nagbe trade
Atlanta United have agreed to trade Darlington Nagbe to Columbus for an undisclosed amount of allocation money, reports the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Nagbe had turned down the offer of fresh terms at Atlanta and was ready to see out the remaining year of his contract before signing for one of Ohio's MLS clubs.
Atlanta did not want to lose Nagbe, but rather than losing him for free have instead agreed to let him move to Columbus now, with the deal expected to be confirmed on Monday.