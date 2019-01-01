Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd plan triple summer swoop

Man Utd plan triple summer swoop
Solskjaer wants three new Lions
Manchester United are lining up moves for English trio Jadon Sancho, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Declan Rice, according to claims from The Sun.
The report states that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to strengthen the club's English spine and has identified Sancho, Wan-Bissaka and Rice as his primary home-grown targets.
It is also said that Leicester's Harry Maguire remains a target, though Man Utd would have to sell a centre-back to make space for the World Cup star.
Most expensive Bundesliga transfers
Following Lucas Hernandez's record-breaking move from Atletico Madrid to Bayern Munich, Goal has compiled a list of the most expensive transfers in the history of the German top flight.
Leicester won't sell stars in the summer
Leicester City will not be bullied into selling in-demand players such as Harry Maguire, Ben Chilwell and James Maddison, according to the Mirror.
Maguire has been on Man Utd's shopping list for some time, while Man City have been credited more than once with an interest in full-back Chilwell.
Maddison, meanwhile, has been linked with a move to Spurs, but the report claims the Foxes' board will not budge on selling any of their best players who are tied to long-term deals.