Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pogba offered to Real Madrid

Barcelona are still in serious financial trouble despite lowering their wage budget with the departures of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann among others.

The Camp Nou side saved €200 million (£171m/$232m) in salaries over the course of the summer, giving them some breathing room amid their financial crisis.

But the club continue to drown in debt and their unsustainable situation will force them into further cuts next year.

