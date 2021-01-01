Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG confident of signing Pogba from Man Utd in £43m deal

Roma make Zenit star Azmoun top priority
Roma are working on the signing of Sardar Azmoun from Zenit.
Sky Sport reports the Serie A side have made contact with the Russian side to discuss a deal but face competition from Bayer Leverkusen, who have offered €18 million for him.
Dybala set for Juventus talks
Paulo Dybala's agent is in Turin to begin talks over a new deal with Juventus, Calciomercato reports.
The Argentina star has a year left on his current deal it will soon become clear if he is to remain at the Italian side or leave.
Spurs move for Gollini
Tottenham are working on signing Pierluigi Gollini to go with the imminent arrivals of Cristian Romero and Bryan Gil.
The Telegraph reports the Premier League side hope to land the goalkeeper to act as backup.
They are already close to reaching an agreement for Romero, while Erik Lamela will head to Spain as part of the deal to sign Gil.
PSG confident of signing Pogba in £43m deal (Telegraph)
Man Utd anticipate summer bid for midfielder
Paris Saint-Germain believe they can sign Paul Pogba for around £43 million ($59m) this summer, according to The Telegraph.
Manchester United are expecting the French side to make a bid for the midfielder, who is refusing to extend his contract before it runs out next year.
Griezmann could replace Ronaldo at Juventus (Sport)
Portugal star's future could decide France striker's next move
Antoine Griezmann could be on his way to Juventus this summer, says Sport.
The Serie A side will try to land the France star on loan if they lose Cristiano Ronaldo, who is being monitored by Paris Saint-Germain.