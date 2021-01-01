Transfer news and rumours LIVE: West Ham star Rice insists on contract release clause

Olmo agrees five-year Barcelona deal
Dani Olmo has reached a personal agreement with Barcelona over a five-year contract.
Mundo Deportivo says the Catalan side approached the RB Leipzig player and he has told them he wants to make the move.
Now they must convince the German side to sell.
Leeds rejected several Greenwood offers
Leeds knocked back offers from six teams to keep hold of Sam Greenwood on transfer deadline day, Football Insider says.
Championship sides were lining up for the 19-year-old, but Leeds opted to keep him as they did not strengthen their attack by signing an extra striker.
Juventus and Dybala still far away from agreement
Juventus are still in talks to commit Paulo Dybala to a new contract.
But Calciomercato reports the two parties are no closer to reaching an agreement.
Dybala will have to carry the Bianconeri this season after Cristiano Ronaldo's departure but Juve are not willing to match his demands of a €10 million salary.
Ribery to decide between Salernitana or Hellas Verona
Franck Ribery is the subject of a transfer battle between Hellas Verona and Salernitana, Sky Sport reports.
The former France international is a free agent since leaving Fiorentina and both Serie A sides are in talks to land him.
Pjanic pay cut could reach 60 per cent
Miralem Pjanic will take a pay cut of up to 60 per cent this season while on loan at Besiktas and will likely be on reduced wages in the final two seasons at Camp Nou as well, according to RAC.
The midfielder joined Barcelona from Juventus last summer but has already been cast out of Ronald Koeman's squad.
Colorado's Bassett turned down Benfica move
Colorado Rapids star Cole Bassett has revealed he turned down an approach from Benfica to stay in MLS.
“It was very tough,” he said, per the Denver Post.
“I mean it’s a Champions League club there. They got a rich history. You watch those teams when you’re growing up (and) you see all the players that have come out of there.”
West Ham star Rice insists on contract release clause
Man Utd, Chelsea & Liverpool all linked to England midfielder
West Ham United's in-demand midfielder Declan Rice is insisting the club write a release clause into his new contract, reports 90mins.
The England international is one of the Premier League's most coveted players, with Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City all linked with his services.
Man Utd face Ronaldo shirt shortage
Manchester United are struggling to keep up with the demand for Cristiano Ronaldo replica shirts, reports the Independent.
The club have faced a huge spike in interest in purchases, and were already behind in production due to Covid-related delays.
Aurier considering Arsenal move
Former Tottenham defender Serge Aurier would consider crossing the north London divide, reports Sky Sports.
Arsenal have emerged as one of the possible destinations for the Frenchman, who is a free agent after leaving Spurs.
Necaxa and Tigres chase Duarte
El defensa Alexis Duarte está cerca de llegar a los Rayos; Tigres también lo buscó.
El defensa Alexis Duarte está cerca de llegar a los Rayos; @TigresOficial 🐯 también lo buscó.
Con información de @CLMerlohttps://t.co/KdxuealXDN
Besiktas land Barca midfielder Pjanic
Beşiktaş'a Hoş Geldin Miralem Pjanic