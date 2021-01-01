Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea eye move for Monaco star Tchouameni

Favre-to-Lyon rumour gains buzz
Sacked Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre might find a nice landing spot if a report from 10Sport linking him to the Lyon job is accurate.
Lyon currently employ Rudi Garcia but have not yet extended his contract, which expires after the season.
Arsenal could recruit Lamptey as Bellerin replacement
Amid reports Arsenal are set to move on from full-back Hector Bellerin, journalist Fabrizio Romano says on the Here We Go podcast that the Gunners see Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey as a logical replacement for him.
Lamptey, 20, has made 11 Premier League starts this year and is a product of Chelsea's well-regarded youth system.
Klopp admits transfer concern
Jurgen Klopp has warned of the transfer consequences a finish outside the top four would inflict, both in terms of recruitment and financial capabilities.
Rapids sign Yapi to homegrown deal
The Colorado Rapids announced on their club website that they've signed 16-year-old forward Darren Yapi to a homegrown player contract.
Yapi has become the youngest-ever signing for the Rapids.
“Darren’s ability and quality has been evident throughout his time in our academy,” said Rapids general manager Padraig Smith.
“He’s worked hard to earn his first pro contract and is just starting to scratch the surface of his potential. He possesses all the necessary qualities to reach the very top of the game and we’re excited to see Darren’s continued growth at the club.”
Aouar still on Juve radar
Juventus continue to show interest in Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar, reports Calciomercato.
The 22-year-old has been major reason for Lyon's strong performance this season, scoring five goals in Ligue 1.
Valencia could sell Guedes to cut costs
Valencia owner Peter Lim is considering selling attacker Goncalo Guedes this summer in a cost-cutting move, writes Superdeporte.
The 24-year-old joined from PSG in 2018, and has scored one goal in 18 Liga matches this season.
Sabitzer cools RB Leipzig exit rumours
RB Leipzig midfielder Marcel Sabitzer told Sport Bild he feels good at his current club and isn't eager to chase higher wages elsewhere.
Sabitzer said that as long as he feels he can contend for trophies, he has little reason to leave.
The 26-year-old has been linked with a move elsewhere, with the Premier League included among floated destinations.
Chelsea eye move for Tchouameni (ESPN)
The midfielder made his first Ligue 1 start at 18 years old
Chelsea are very interested in signing 21-year-old defensive midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco, according to ESPN.
The French international has made 26 league starts for Monaco this campaign, helping the club contend for the Ligue 1 title.
Tchouameni has flashed elite ball-winning skills, ranking in the 98th percentile for tackles at his position and 93rd percentile for interceptions among 'big five' leagues over the past year.