Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal weigh up Maitland-Niles offer

Cherries pick up Pearson from Preston
We're delighted to confirm the arrival of midfielder Ben Pearson from Preston North End ✍️#afcb 🍒https://t.co/fZ71cASlSx— AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) January 29, 2021
Parma pip Everton to Zirkzee
Serie A side Parma have beaten Everton to the signing of Bayern Munich forward Joshua Zirkzee, claims Fabrizio Romano.
An intial loan agreement has been put in place, with the highly-rated youngster now set to take on a new challenge in Italy.
Todibo wanted by Nice
Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo is a loan target for Nice, claims Nice-Matin.
The French centre-half is currently in Portugal with Benfica, but that deal could be cut short as he is allowed to head back to his homeland.
West Ham wrap up permanent Benrahma deal
It's official! ✅@Benrahma2 ✍️ pic.twitter.com/HZltGfR8Pg— West Ham United (@WestHam) January 29, 2021
Chelsea to lauinch summer raid for Haaland
Chelsea will launch a raid on Borussia Dortmund for Erling Haaland this summer, claims Sky Sports.
Thomas Tuchel is now calling the shots at Stamford Bridge and could return to his former club for a proven striker that is attracting interest from across Europe.
Juve to sign Rovella
Juventus have confirmed an agreement is in place to sign Nicolo Rovella from Genoa on a permanent transfer.
Official | Agreement with Genoa over Portanova, Petrelli and Rovella— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) January 29, 2021
➡️ https://t.co/akthdqrPsk pic.twitter.com/2EvLSz46Ot
Madrid resigned to losing Ramos
Real Madrid are resigned to losing Sergio Ramos at the end of the season, El Chiringuito reports.
The centre-back, who will enter free agency come the conclusion of the 2020-21 season, has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, Tottenham and Bayern Munich among others.
Celtic reshuffle begins
#CelticFC today announced that Chief Executive Peter Lawwell has decided to retire from his position at the end of June 2021, having held this role for the past 17 years.— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) January 29, 2021
Everyone at #CelticFC would like to thank Peter for his monumental contribution to the club's success. 🏆🍀
Spezia want Sutalo
Atalanta defender Bosko Sutalo is being courted by Spezia, Gianluca Di Marzio reports.
Crotone are said to harbour an interest in the versatile Croatian too, while Spezia are also in the market for a central midfielder.
Pochettino gives Mbappe & Messi updates
New PSG boss sets out his stall
Mauricio Pochettino has spoken about Kylian Mbappe's future and a possible PSG move for Lionel Messi.
Read what he had to say here on Goal!
Pepe set for Porto move
Gremio forward Pepe is close to joining Porto, Gremio president Romildo Bolzan has told Radio Guaiba.
"With regard to Gremio and FC Porto, we are already in a very advanced situation and close to completion," Bolzan said.
Pepe has scored three goals in six games for Brazil's under-23 side but is yet to receive a senior call-up.
Leverkusen confident of Gray deal
Bayer Leverkusen are confident of securing a move to sign Demarai Gray from Leicester, claims Sky Sports.
Gray is out of contract at the end of the season and it is reported the deal could be completed in a matter of hours.
No Monaco contact for Torreira
Monaco have not been negotiating with Arsenal for Lucas Torreira, according to Fabrizio Romano.
There had been reports that Monaco were looking to pick up Torreira's loan at Atletico Madrid, where he has struggled for first-team minutes.
Klopp considers transfers after Matip injury
Jurgen Klopp suggested Liverpool could look to the transfer market for defensive reinforcements after confirming an ankle injury to Joel Matip.
Seri to leave Fulham for Bordeaux
Fulham midfielder Jean-Michael Seri is set to join Bordeaux on loan until the end of the season, the Guardian reports.
The Ivory Coast international has made only one start for the Cottagers so far this season.
Pochettino opens door to Ramos move
Madrid captain is out of contract
Mauricio Pochettino seemed to open the door to a move for Real Madrid's out-of-contract captain Sergio Ramos in an interview on Thursday.
Read what he had to say here on Goal!
Atalanta close on Shakhtar's Kovalenko
Atalanta are close to signing Ukraine midfielder Viktor Kovalenko from Shahtar Donetsk, according to DiMarzio.
The 24-year-old recently passed 200 appearances for Shakhtar in all competitions after coming through the youth ranks at the club.
Atalanta are also said to be interested in Malmo's 21-year-old defender Anel Ahmedhodzic.
Columbus get a new Kitchen
𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥.— Columbus Crew SC (@ColumbusCrewSC) January 28, 2021
Welcome to Columbus, @PerryKitchen23.#Crew96
Arsenal weighing up Maitland-Niles exit
Gunners mulling over loan moves
Ainsley Maitland-Niles could be set to leave Arsenal on loan, reports The Athletic.
West Brom are said to be pushing hard to sign him with an unnamed top-four side also interested.
However, it is unclear whether Arsenal will allow Maitland-Niles to leave, given his versatility with a busy few months to come.