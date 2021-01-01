Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus eyeing Gomez move

Glad signs new deal with Real Salt Lake
Defender Justen Glad has signed a new deal with Real Salt Lake, the club announced.
The academy product's new multi-year deal will keep him with RSL, where he has played 135 total games.
“I love RSL and having come up through the Academy and seeing the club put their faith in me from the very beginning has been an amazing feeling,” Glad said.
“I’m excited to continue this journey with RSL and I think we’re at a critical point within the organization right now. I’m excited to be a part of pushing this club in the right direction and elevate it to new levels.”
Juve monitoring Atalanta's Gomez amid exit reports
Juventus are keeping a close eye on Alejandro 'Papu' Gomez amid reports that the Argentine wants to leave Atalanta, reports Gianluca DiMarzio.
Gomez hasn't played since December 16 as reports continue to swirl that he is looking to leave the club due to disagreements with Gian Piero Gasperini.
Juventus have enquired over his availability and could make a move if they sell Federico Bernardeschi, who has attracted interest from Hertha Berlin.
Motherwell defender looking to force move to Celtic
Motherwell's Declan Gallagher is hoping to force a move to boyhood club Celtic, reports the Daily Record.
The 29-year-old defender is out of contract this summer but is just six games away from triggering a one-year extension to his current deal.
Gallagher, who featured for Celtic as a youth team player but never played for the first team, is hoping that doesn't come to pass as he wishes to head to Paradise.
Inter in contact with Eder
Inter have been in contact with Eder's representatives as they look to bring the Italian forward back to Serie A.
According to Gianluca DiMarzio, Inter would take over the contract that Eder has with Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning.
Eder's deal currently exceeds that which is allowed in the CSL, and Inter have been in contact with Eder's agent as they look to take advantage of that fact.
Arsenal confirm Saliba loan to Nice
Arsenal have confirmed that William Saliba has joined Nice.
Saliba will feature for the French side for the rest of the season as he looks to seal first-team football.
MLS club makes bid for Yedlin
An MLS team has made a bid for DeAndre Yedlin, reports SBI Soccer.
One Eastern Conference team has offered Yedlin a long-term contract, although it would not be a Designated Player deal.
Yedlin is currently weighing up his future with Newcastle as he's battled back into the picture under Steve Bruce.