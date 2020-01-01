Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Madrid set sights on Mane

Man Utd told Ighalo transfer fee

2020-03-14T23:50:10Z

Nigeria international has impressed since joining on loan

Shanghai Shenhua have informed Manchester United how much it will cost them to sign Odion Ighalo on a permanent basis, according to the Mirror

The Nigeria international has proved a valuable asset to the United squad since completing a loan switch from China at the end of the January transfer window. 

But to make the deal permanent the Reds will have to shell out £15 million, with no fee believed to have been included in the agreement first signed between the two clubs.

Everton line up £200m stadium naming rights deal

2020-03-14T23:40:05Z

Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov has struck a £200 million ($245m) deal to name Everton's new stadium, reports the Daily Mail

Usmanov's USM company will become the Bramley-Moore Dock site's principal sponsor in an agreement set to run an initial 10 years.

Chelsea prepare £85m Bailey plan

2020-03-14T23:20:27Z

Chelsea are ready to break the bank in order to land Leon Bailey, claims the Express

The Bayer Leverkusen star, 22, has attracted attention from Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United as well as the Blues. 

But Chelsea hope to strike first with a bid worth £85 million ($104m) ahead of the summer transfer window.

Madrid set sights on Mane

2020-03-14T23:10:08Z

Bid worth £140m could convince Liverpool into sale

Real Madrid will make Sadio Mane their top transfer target for the summer, reports the Mirror

Liverpool are unlikely to want to sell their star striker, who has been vital for the club in recent years. 

But Madrid believe an offer of £140 million ($172m) could sway the Anfield side.