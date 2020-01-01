Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea eye new goalkeeper

Cavani turns down Miami
Edinson Cavani has turned down the chance to move to Inter Miami, Calciomercato reports.
Instead, the former PSG and Napoli hitman, who is a free agent, is being courted by Roma.
Overmars wants to keep Onana at Ajax
Ajax sporting director Marc Overmars is hopeful of keeping goalkeeper Andre Onana at the club for one more season, De Telegraaf reports.
The 24-year-old, however, is expected to leave this summer, though the coronavirus crisis may help the Dutch side retain the keeper.
Cuisance does not want Marseille move
Mickael Cuisance is reticent to leave Bayern Munich this summer after finishing the season strongly, Kicker reports.
Several Ligue 1 teams are chasing the 20-year-old midfielder, including Marseille, Rennes and Metz.
PSG eyeing Szoboszlai
Paris Saint-Germain could turn to Dominik Szoboszlai to solve their midfield problems, Tuttosport reports.
Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini has been targeted by the French champions but that deal has become stuck, so the Red Bull Salzburg man is seen as an alternative.
Buendia does not envisage Norwich departure
Relegated Premier League side Norwich have been given a boost with the news that Emiliano Buendia is happy at the club.
Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "I have a contract here and I hope the club, the team and the fans get back to the Premier league as seen as possible."
Atletico Madrid have been linked with him.
Negredo ready to sign for Cadiz
Newly promoted Cadiz are set to pull off a transfer coup by signing Alvaro Negredo, president Manuel Vizcaíio claims.
Speaking to Cadena COPE, the official says terms have been agreed to sign the former Manchester City and Real Madrid striker, who is presently with Al Nasr.
Real Madrid ready to let Bale go for free
Wales ace could be released by Los Blancos
Real Madrid are ready to pay off the final two years of Gareth Bale's contract and allow him to become a free agent, ABC reports.
The Wales international has recently been pictured clowning around on the bench, doing little to help an already tarnished reputation in the Spanish capital.
Indeed, so displeased are the club, they are ready to pay him the final two years of his deal to offload him.
Chelsea to use Kepa as makeweight in Oblak deal
Blues ready to swoop for new goalkeeper
Chelsea are ready to trade goalkeeper Kepa for Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak, The Mirror reports.
Frank Lampard's side will also have to stump up a transfer fee for the man regarded by many as the best shot-stopper in the game currently.