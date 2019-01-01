Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd keen on Bergwijn

German champions set sights on former boss

want to bring manager Pep Guardiola back to Allianz Arena next summer - according to Sport Bild.

The German champions are looking to appoint Niko Kovac's long term successor at the end of the season, with Guardiola on a final three-man shortlist of candidates.

Paris Saint Germain boss Thomas Tuchel and head coach Erik ten Hag are also being considered for the position.