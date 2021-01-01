Matchday LIVE: PSG held to draw as Man City, Liverpool and Real Madrid seal wins

Ander Herrera has weighed in on PSG's 1-1 draw with Club Brugge today.

"We knew before the game that they were a strong team," he told Canal+. "I think we played well enough to win the game.

"We didn't play an incredible game, but we deserved to win the game. Their goalie was very good. We missed some chances, we'll get better.

"We have a very offensive team. Sometimes when you're an offensive team you leave spaces, That's the philosophy of the team, of the club."