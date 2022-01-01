Matchday LIVE: Manchester United take on Wolves in the Premier League

🐺
4 - João Moutinho has now scored exactly once in each of his four Premier League campaigns; all four of his goals have come from outside the box, while 50% of his strikes have come against Manchester United at Old Trafford. Deserved. #MUNWOL pic.twitter.com/l3a2wqZ6PL— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 3, 2022
WATCH: Moutinho gives Wolves the lead at Old Trafford
THERE IT IS!!— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 3, 2022
Joao Moutinho picks out the bottom corner to put Wolves 1-0 up 🎯
WOLVES LEAD LATE AT OLD TRAFFORD— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 3, 2022
Elanga on for Wan-Bissaka. Telles had been about to come on before Wolves took the lead. Five minutes of normal time for #MUFC to try and salvage something but you wouldn't bank on it the way they've played this evening.— Charlotte Duncker (@CharDuncker) January 3, 2022
GOAL! Man Utd 0-1 Wolves
WOLVES LEAD AT OLD TRAFFORD! That's a wonderful strike by Joao Moutinho to finally give Wolves a well-deserved lead, after the Red Devils make a meal trying to clear the ball.
What a goal!
WATCH: Bruno Fernandes hits the bar
OFF THE BAR!— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 3, 2022
Bruno Fernandes hits the woodwork and moments after he finds Cristiano Ronaldo with a free kick who puts the ball in the back of the net but it's offside!
Still 0-0 at Old Trafford.
💥 ¡TRAVESAÑO!— Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) January 3, 2022
💣 @B_Fernandes8 entró solo al área, pero le pegó tan fuerte que estrelló el balón en el metal.
Man Utd 0-0 Wolves
Two more attempts by Man Utd now, both by Cristiano Ronaldo and courtesy Bruno Fernandes' involvement. Ronaldo's first shot was offside, and his second was just wide.
Man Utd 0-0 Wolves
Bruno Fernandes with a thunderous effort that hits the bar with clang! It's a great shot by the newcomer, who's looked to have already injected some life into the Man Utd play after just a few minutes on the pitch.
Man Utd 0-0 Wolves
Mason Greenwood's substitution in favour of Bruno Fernandes wasn't a very popular one with the Old Trafford crowd, with boos and whistles from the fans soundtracking his exit. Greenwood's been one of the few Man Utd players who have impressed today.
Greenwood, who has been one of United's best players, being brought off for Fernandes. Booing from some of the home support at that decision.— Charlotte Duncker (@CharDuncker) January 3, 2022
Man Utd 0-0 Wolves
We've got Bruno Fernandes coming on for the Red Devils soon...
Man Utd 0-0 Wolves
We're underway in the second half, and Joao Moutinho delivers a free-kick in a good position but it's ultimately cleared.
Half-time verdict
Really really poor from #MUFC. No control, dreadful in possession, no pace and lacking cohesion when they get forward. Jones and Greenwood the pick out of a bad bunch.— Charlotte Duncker (@CharDuncker) January 3, 2022
HT: Man Utd 0-0 Wolves
We've arrived at the break, and it seems like just a matter of time until Wolves find a breakthrough. Nelson Semedo looks the most likely to score, with chance after chance, and if it weren't for a dedicated David De Gea, they probably would've taken the lead.
Man Utd 0-0 Wolves
Edinson Cavani takes a shot and it lands in Row Z. That could be a sign of Man Utd becoming increasingly frustrated as the half goes on, as he went with power at the expense of any sort of accuracy.
Just a few minutes until half-time!
Man Utd 0-0 Wolves
Man Utd nearly take the lead with Mason Greenwood sneaking through the Wolves defence, but he can't get his shot away, and the ball is cleared. It's been the story of Man Utd's afternoon so far.
Captain Cristiano © pic.twitter.com/ZAKxMm2OOX— GOAL (@goal) January 3, 2022
Man Utd 0-0 Wolves
Yet another push from Wolves, with Raul finding Daniel Podence who drives an effort into goal – only for the shot to land directly in David De Gea's hands.
Man Utd 0-0 Wolves
Thoughts from our Manchester United correspondent ✍️
20 minutes gone and Wolves are comfortable here. They've had eight shots (three on target) and the majority of the possession. Lots of misplaced passes from #MUFC and none of that control Rangnick is after.— Charlotte Duncker (@CharDuncker) January 3, 2022
Man Utd 0-0 Wolves
Ruben Neves skies it over the bar. Wolves look slightly more dangerous than Man Utd here, who are looking pretty lethargic on their own turf and sent into a bit of a panic whenever Wolves get on the ball.
Man Utd 0-0 Wolves
Wolves with a shot of their own now with Daniel Podence tearing down the left flank and into the Man Utd box, but David De Gea is there to save.
Man Utd 0-0 Wolves
Manchester United get their first shot away through Jadon Sancho after a brilliant Mason Greenwood pass, but it's been saved comfortably.
Who had Phil Jones being in the Man Utd XI in their 2022 bingo?
Loud cheers for Jones for his first headed clearance of the game. The Stretford End have already given an airing of his song too. Good reception for the centre-back.— Charlotte Duncker (@CharDuncker) January 3, 2022
Kick-off: Man Utd vs Wolves
And off we go!
What were you doing in January 2020?
Phil Jones returns.— GOAL News (@GoalNews) January 3, 2022
His first start for Manchester United since January 2020 😲 pic.twitter.com/FLgv6ePbWg
🗣 Rangnick on Jones
Ralf Rangnick to MUTV: "He was extremely professional all the time even when he wasn’t in the squad. We knew since last night our other two centre backs that played against Burnley were out so for me it was the logical choice."
Cristiano Ronaldo is captain for today, too 👑
Cristiano Ronaldo starts against Wolves, the team he made his first Premier League start against back in 2003 🥺 pic.twitter.com/OWyek0f43J— GOAL (@goal) January 3, 2022
Phil Jones starts for Man Utd for first time in 707 days
Yes, you've read that right. Phil Jones – the one and only Phil Jones – has been included in the Red Devils' starting line-up tonight for the first time since January 26, 2020, in a 6-1 FA Cup win against Tranmere Rovers.
New year, new Phil Jones.
Lineups: Man Utd vs Wolves
Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Jones, Shaw, McTominay, Matic, Greenwood, Sancho, Ronaldo, Cavani
Wolves XI: Sa, Semedo, Saiss, Kilman, Coady, Marcal, Moutinho, Neves, Moutinho, Trincao, Jimenez, Podence
📋 Our first starting XI of the new year...#MUFC | #MUNWOL— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 3, 2022
Hello and welcome to GOAL's matchday blog!
We've got Manchester United hosting Wolves in an early Monday Premier League kick-off. Team news is imminent!