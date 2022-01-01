Matchday LIVE: Man City vs Liverpool, Barcelona & AC Milan in action

Zouma injury blow for West Ham
It's still 0-0 between the Hammers and the Bees
Zouma has picked up a knock and is replaced by Issa Diop. #BREWHU 0-0 (29) pic.twitter.com/9Dl389KzLO— West Ham United (@WestHam) April 10, 2022
Chance for the Bees! 🐝
Nearly half an hour gone.
Close for @BMbeumo19!— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) April 10, 2022
Toney drops deep and slides a ball through for Bryan - He goes for goal from a tight angle but catches it well and forces Fabianski into a flying save at his near post
🐝 0-0 ⚒#BrentfordFC #BREWHU pic.twitter.com/NriNQmFGlP
Salah to Spain? 🇪🇸
The lads on Sky Sports have been discussing the possibility of Mohamed Salah leaving Liverpool should the club fail to agree a new contract with the Egyptian and Roy Keane reckons Spain would be a realistic destination.
"It might be about new experience. He’s at Liverpool, no doubt he’s happy, but this idea that it’s just about the money, it’s far from it," mused the former Manchester United captain.
"He’s been abroad before, I think it’s if he fancies a new experience. Italy, I know they mightn’t have the money over there, but Spain would certainly be an option for him."
Jamie Carragher is worried that Salah might tarnish his legacy at Anfield if he joins a rival club, but remains optimistic that he'll stay
"I don’t think Liverpool will up their offer at the moment," admitted the former Reds defender. "I think it would be sad if he did move on to a rival in this country, he’d lose his legacy - look at Fernando Torres when he went to Chelsea. I just don’t think it’d be good for his career because where could he go that’s better than Liverpool right now?"
Where, indeed, is the question!
GOAL! Norwich go in front
We've had our first Premier League goal of the day as Pierre Lees-Melou fires Norwich City in front against Burnley. It's 1-0 at Carrow Road.
Have Liverpool won enough?
Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes that Jurgen Klopp's team needs to win more trophies.
"This Liverpool team haven’t won enough for how good a team they are," Carragher said on Sky Sports. "That’s not a criticism, this is one of the best teams we’ve ever seen in the Premier League… but if you look at what Manchester City or Chelsea have done in the last 10 years, if they don’t win the league they’ll still win the FA Cup or the Carabao Cup."
Does he have a point? 🤔
The 2pm kick-offs are under-way!
And they're off!
Rangers thrash St Mirren
Gers won 4-0
FULL-TIME: St Mirren 0-4 Rangers— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) April 10, 2022
👏 A well-deserved victory. pic.twitter.com/0Vaq7P482z
Is Man City vs Liverpool the biggest game in Premier League history?
Game kicks off at 4:30pm UK time...
Thoughts?
This might be the biggest match in Premier League history 🥊— GOAL News (@GoalNews) April 10, 2022
At its centre are two midfield geniuses 🧙♂️
✍️ @alexkeble
Roofe is on fire 🔥
A hat-trick for Rangers!
Rangers look to have put their recent Old Firm and Europa League disappointments behind them as they lead St Mirren 4-0 in the Scottish Premiership. Kemar Roofe scored three of the goals, showing that he is more than capable of filling the shoes of the injured Alfredo Morelos, with Joe Aribo getting the fourth. Just over 10 minutes to go in that game.
Hat-trick for Immobile as Lazio hammer Genoa
Lazio were runaway winners against Genoa in one of today's early fixtures, with Ciro Immobile scoring three goals in a 4-1 victory.
7 - Since 2013/14 (season of his first hat-trick in the League), Ciro #Immobile has scored at least 3 goals in 7 different Serie A matches, more than any other player in the competition. Overflowing.#GenoaLazio pic.twitter.com/zWe5Z0e9iA— OptaPaolo 🏆 (@OptaPaolo) April 10, 2022
Here are the Napoli and Fiorentina teams
📃 Starting XI: Ospina, Zanoli, Rrahmani, Koulibaly, Mario Rui, Fabian, Lobotka, Politano, Zielinski, Insigne, Osimhen.#NapoliFiorentina— Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) April 10, 2022
💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/NiAMxtvc7O
TEAM NEWS | 📋— ACF Fiorentina English (@ACFFiorentinaEN) April 10, 2022
Our starting XI to face Napoli ⚜️
Presented by @EA_FIFA_Italia #ForzaViola 💜 #NapoliFiorentina pic.twitter.com/TyEPyHoIq8
Team news is in for Norwich vs Burnley
🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) April 10, 2022
▪️ Dowell replaces Gilmour
▪️ Aarons, Williams, Rupp on the bench
▪️ Tomkinson and Kamara make way#NCFC | #NORBUR pic.twitter.com/XEFscCdhyv
📋 Here's your Clarets side for this afternoon! 👊#LegsHeartsMinds | @SpreadexSport | #UTC pic.twitter.com/0NiGjIDHQi— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) April 10, 2022
Confirmed XIs for Leicester vs Crystal Palace
Seven changes for the Foxes 🦊
Seven changes for the Foxes in #LeiCry 📝 pic.twitter.com/PdaW6J31ME— Leicester City (@LCFC) April 10, 2022
COME ON YOU PALACE#CPFC | #LEICRY— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) April 10, 2022
Here are the Brentford and West Ham teams
Another London derby!
🚨 𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🚨— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) April 10, 2022
➡ Zanka and Wissa start as we welcome The Hammers to TW8
Teams presented by @BlueJeansNet #BrentfordFC #BREWHU pic.twitter.com/2tnM3LCiSC
Three changes from Thursday.— West Ham United (@WestHam) April 10, 2022
Here's how we line up today...@betway | #BREWHU pic.twitter.com/824uPWa5V2
Which games are on today? ⚽️
Here's a flavour of what football we have today...
2pm - Brentford vs West Ham
2pm - Leicester vs Crystal Palace
2pm - Norwich vs Burnley
2pm - Napoli vs Fiorentina
4:30pm - Man City vs Liverpool
5pm - Roma vs Salernitana
7:45pm - Torino vs AC Milan
8pm - Levante vs Barcelona
Which fixture are you most excited about? Let me guess...
Hey! 👋
Welcome to GOAL's live match blog for all of today's biggest games.
We've obviously got the crunch clash between Liverpool and Man City in the Premier League to look forward, but we will also bring you updates from the division's other games, as well as matches involving Barcelona, AC Milan and Roma among others.
Stay tuned and get involved!
We've got some team news coming up.