Matchday LIVE: Liverpool, Arsenal, Juventus and PSG all in action as Afcon starts

WATCH: Quick feet from Gordon
Here is how Gordon hauled Liverpool level with some quick feet inside the penalty area...
#EmiratesFACup debut goal for Kaide Gordon 😁@LFC pull themselves level with @shrewsweb. pic.twitter.com/Zk7qLHKAxe— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 9, 2022
WATCH: Shrews star celebrates like Ronaldo
Here is how Shrewsbury stunned Anfield, with Udoh opting to celebrate like a certain Manchester United superstar...
🔎 @Cristiano IS THAT YOU!?@shrewsweb HAVE TAKEN THE LEAD AGAINST @LFC 😱#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/Y7MB9lbpsd— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 9, 2022
GOAL: Tottenham 0-1 Morecambe
While Shrewsbury have been pegged back, Morecambe are now in front against Spurs! O'Connor has broken the deadlock for third tier hopefuls in north London.
GOAL: West Ham 1-0 Leeds
A long VAR check at the London Stadium before a goal is given to Lanzini. Leeds felt Bowen was offside in the build up and impeded Meslier before the ball hit the net, but the effort stands.
LANZINI!! 💎#WHULEE pic.twitter.com/s6eqAD9ZT1— West Ham United (@WestHam) January 9, 2022
GOAL: Liverpool 1-1 Shrewsbury
The League One side are not in front for long as Gordon levels things up for Liverpool. The home side will be feeling a little better about themselves now.
GOAL - GORDON!!— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 9, 2022
A great touch before a calm finish to get us level!
[1-1] | #LIVSHR
What a moment!
Ogbeta's cross from the left and Udoh slides in to score. Liverpool undone.— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) January 9, 2022
The away end is going mad. #LFC
GOAL: Liverpool 0-1 Shrewsbury
Could a famous upset be on the cards at Anfield? The visitors have taken the lead. Udoh has got the goal in the 27th minute.
Luton ease into round four
In the hat! 🎩#EmiratesFACup | #COYH pic.twitter.com/Y8BmRvAInS— Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) January 9, 2022
Frustration at Anfield
Van Dijk heads over another Robertson free kick from the left.— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) January 9, 2022
"Come on lads, wake up, it's Shrewsbury," comes the shout from the seats behind the press box. #LFC
Liverpool go close
Gordon cuts inside to strike from 20 yards. Saved at the near post by Marosi for a corner.— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) January 9, 2022
WATCH: Podence fires Wolves in front
Here is how Wolves broke the deadlock against Sheffield United with some clinical finishing...
That 🇵🇹 link-up 👏@Silva_Fabio 🤝 @daniel_podence#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/qov5oyhUIb— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 9, 2022
GOAL: Wolves 1-0 Sheff Utd
The first goal of the afternoon in the 2pm kick-offs has come at Molineux, with Podence on target for the hosts.
DANIELLIIIII!!!!! pic.twitter.com/BZp7Ily4D5— Wolves (@Wolves) January 9, 2022
Early stalemates
𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 📊...@WestHam 🆚 @LUFC #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/lof9V85AS8— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 9, 2022
Goal glut
6 - @ManCityWomen are just the second side to score 6+ goals in the second half of a @BarclaysFAWSL match, after Arsenal vs Bristol City in December 2019; all six goals were scored by different players (Williams OG, Hemp, Stanway, Coombs, Raso, Losada). Team-talk. pic.twitter.com/4xMJhZ0KFX— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 9, 2022
Off we go…
The 2pm kick-offs in the FA Cup third round are up and running.
There were a few shocks on Saturday – will there be more to come today? Can the likes of Morecambe and Shrewsbury claim a notable scalp?
We are about to find out!
Coming up a little later...
Up for the cup
#EmiratesFACup fever! 🎉#UTS 🦐 | #TOTvMOR— Morecambe FC (@ShrimpsOfficial) January 9, 2022
Sunshine on Merseyside
Warm ups at Anfield.#LFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/yW79BIVnO6— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) January 9, 2022
Shrews living the dream
Time to work! 🙌— Shrewsbury Town FC (@shrewsweb) January 9, 2022
A threat at both ends
Will the Hammers be happy today?
Ready for the Third Round 👊⚒#WHULEE pic.twitter.com/7xYcZyOGFk— West Ham United (@WestHam) January 9, 2022
Reds are ready
Arriving ahead of #LIVSHR 🙌 pic.twitter.com/VbmlLX2dVG— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 9, 2022
Three points for Milan
Three goals to seal our third win on the trot 👊— AC Milan (@acmilan) January 9, 2022
Tre gol per la terza vittoria di fila 👊#VeneziaMilan #SempreMilan @Acqua_Lete pic.twitter.com/KbFYDAVW5T
Opportunity to impress
First senior starts for Max Woltman and Elijah Dixon-Bonner this afternoon 🙌#LIVSHR pic.twitter.com/SuswKYnxD2— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 9, 2022
Could there be a giant killing in north London?
A lovely day for some @EmiratesFACup action! ☀️ pic.twitter.com/DqatFfyh8p— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 9, 2022
WATCH: Ibrahimovic's landmark goal
Here, for those in the UK, is how the evergreen Ibrahimovic found the target against an 80th different opponent...
Zlatan Ibrahimović has now scored against 80 different teams 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/4YZk6q883d— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 9, 2022
Milestones for Milan
80 - Venezia are the 80th different team against which Zlatan #Ibrahimovic has scored in the Big-5 European leagues: since 2000, the Swedish player became only the 2nd player to reach this milestone, after Cristiano Ronaldo (on December 30 v Burnley). Multiplicity.#VeneziaMilan pic.twitter.com/yUkJbAIxDH— OptaPaolo 🏆 (@OptaPaolo) January 9, 2022
400 - Match number 400 for Stefano #Pioli in Serie A, he becomes today the 8th manager to reach this milestone in the Italian top-flight in the three points for a win era. Milestone.#SerieA #VeneziaMilan pic.twitter.com/vcwnbBEMP5— OptaPaolo 🏆 (@OptaPaolo) January 9, 2022
Klopp back, but Alexander-Arnold missing
Jurgen Klopp will be back on the sideline for Liverpool vs Shrewsbury this afternoon. He has been cleared to return and met up with the squad at the team hotel this morning.#LFC 🔴— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) January 9, 2022
Trent is missing after registering a suspected positive COVID test shortly after Chelsea. He is expected to return to training in the coming days.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 9, 2022
Team news: Liverpool vs Shrewsbury
🔴 TEAM NEWS 🔴— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 9, 2022
The Reds to face @shrewsweb 👊 #LIVSHR
📋 | Our Blue Amber Army that's set to take on @LFC this afternoon!— Shrewsbury Town FC (@shrewsweb) January 9, 2022
🔷🔶 | #Salop pic.twitter.com/ewUQf6wRLS
Team news: Tottenham vs Morecambe
Your team to face @ShrimpsOfficial 👇 pic.twitter.com/1aNIjXsEFQ— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 9, 2022
Your #Shrimps line up as follows...#UTS 🦐 | #TOTvMOR— Morecambe FC (@ShrimpsOfficial) January 9, 2022
Team news: West Ham vs Leeds
Here's how we line up today in the #FACup...#WHULEE | @betway pic.twitter.com/chPQYoJ4W9— West Ham United (@WestHam) January 9, 2022
📋 Your #LUFC Starting XI pic.twitter.com/pLkuJY13HS— Leeds United (@LUFC) January 9, 2022
Team news: Charlton vs Norwich
🏆🔢 Here's how your Addicks line up in the @EmiratesFACup this afternoon...— Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) January 9, 2022
🔴⚪ #cafc | https://t.co/f36HsGurv4 pic.twitter.com/R0SJzfoIp7
🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) January 9, 2022
▪️ Five changes from last outing
▪️ Krul, Hanley, Kabak, Dowell and Sargent come in
▪️ U23s midfielder Gibbs on the bench#NCFC | #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/VV1HOv0CGU
Team news: Wolves vs Sheff Utd
Here's Bruno's team for today's @EmiratesFACup third round tie. #WOLSHU— Wolves (@Wolves) January 9, 2022
🐺📋 pic.twitter.com/531zEIEtXD
Here's United's FA Cup line-up. 💪— Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) January 9, 2022
Sander Berge, David McGoldrick and Ben Osborn all start, whilst teenager defender Kyron Gordon is handed his third appearance of the season.
COME ON YOU BLADES! 🔴 pic.twitter.com/F8dM5W6Wg5
Today’s order of play
There are heavyweight outfits to be found across the board today, with the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal taking to the field in knockout competition.
Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, Juventus, Roma and Inter will be looking for three points to aid their respective causes, as will the star-studded ranks at PSG.
In international action, Cameroon get the Africa Cup of Nations underway on home soil.
Sunday’s fixtures:
1130 Venezia vs AC Milan
1400 Liverpool vs Shrewsbury
1400 Tottenham vs Morecambe
1400 West Ham vs Leeds
1400 Charlton vs Norwich
1400 Wolves vs Sheff Utd
1600 Cameroon vs Burkina Faso
1710 Nottm Forest vs Arsenal
1730 Roma vs Juventus
1900 Ethiopia vs Cape Verde
1945 Inter vs Lazio
1945 Lyon vs PSG
2000 Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid
(All times GMT)
Welcome to GOAL matchday live!
Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the biggest and best games from across Europe and around the world this weekend!
Sunday brings with it plenty of action in a number of different competitions, with there a feast of football on offer from the FA Cup, La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1 and Africa Cup of Nations.
Strap yourselves in and let’s get going!