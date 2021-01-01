Matchday LIVE: Leeds vs Liverpool, AC Milan face Lazio & Real Madrid in action against Celta Vigo

Salah the centurion
Mohamed Salah's 100th Premier League goal puts Liverpool in front against Leeds!
Mohamed Salah's 100th Premier League goal puts Liverpool in front against Leeds!

GOALLLL! Mohamed Salah scores his 100th Premier League goal. Incredible team goal. Brilliant patience, passing and movement.

Only Shearer, Kane, Aguero and Henry have reached 100 PL goals quicker than Salah. #LUFC 0-1 #LFC #LEELIV
Only Shearer, Kane, Aguero and Henry have reached 100 PL goals quicker than Salah. #LUFC 0-1 #LFC #LEELIV pic.twitter.com/FfVv96csdP
Injury blow for Leeds
Leeds 0-1 Liverpool
After a bright start things have gone downhill rapidly for Leeds in this game.
Sadio Mane, who has already spurned a great chance, went close again with a fizzing drive from the edge of the area.
Marcelo Bielsa is then forced into an early chance when Diego Llorente pulled up with what looked like a hamstring injury and had to be replaced by Pascal Struijk.
It should be 2-0!
Liverpool are all over Leeds at the moment and it should be 2-0 - at least!
Thiago had the ball in the net from a magnificent Mohamed Salah cross, but the Egyptian had strayed offside in the build-up. Minutes later, Sadio Mane blazed over from six yards with the goal at his mercy after good play by Diogo Jota down the right. Teenager Harvey Elliott then broke free in the area but his low effort is well saved by Illan Meslier.
Premier League centurion
Mo Salah. Premier League centurion
GOAL: Leeds 0-1 Liverpool
(Mohamed Salah)
Salah joins the 100 club! Liverpool have been working their way into this game for the past ten minutes and they get their reward.
A free-flowing move results in Joel Matip freeing Trent Alexander-Arnold down the right and his first time cross is finished off by Salah for his 100th Premier League goal.
Team news: AC Milan v Lazio
Florenzi makes his full debut while Kessie and the Captain are back
📋 Florenzi makes his full debut while Kessie and the Captain are back 🔥

Mister Sarri ha scelto l'undici per sfidare il AC Milan!
Leeds start well
Leeds 0-0 Liverpool
It's been a lively start by the home side at Elland Road.
Raphinha launches a rapid counter-attack down the right before laying the ball off to Rodrigo in space inside the area, but the Whites striker can only shoot straight at Alisson who palms the ball away!
KO: Leeds 0-0 Liverpool
Fortress Elland Road
7 - Leeds are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League home games (W3 D4), their longest run without defeat at Elland Road in the top-flight since a run of 15 in 2001. Fortress. #LEELIV
Whites chase first win
The atmosphere is bubbling up nicely at Elland Road. Remember, this is only their second Premier League match with a full capacity since their relegation from the top-flight 17 years ago, so Whites fans are keen to make up for lost time.
Marcelo Bielsa's side are seeking their first league win of the season after opening the campaign with a thrashing by Manchester United, before draws against Everton and Burnley.
Liverpool meanwhile have seven points from their opening three games, easing past Norwich and Burnley before being held to a 1-1 draw by Chelsea last time out. They can go joint top with a win.
Team news: Leeds vs Liverpool
This is how we line up for #LEELIV today at Elland Road
This is how we line up for #LEELIV today at Elland Road 👊
Your #LUFC Starting XI...
Order of play
We will be keeping an eye on three matches this afternoon/evening (all times BST):
16:30 Leeds vs Liverpool
17:00 AC Milan vs Lazio
20:00 Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo
