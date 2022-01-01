Live Blog

Erling Haaland transfer news today: Latest reports & rumours over Borussia Dortmund star's future

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours involving Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland

Updated
Comments (0)
Erling Haaland Borussia Dortmund BVB
Getty

Haaland: Time to move on from future talk

2022-01-27T10:09:33.600Z

Erling Haaland wants to move on from any issues caused by his recent comments regarding his future at Borussia Dortmund.

How Barcelona plan to raise €100m to sign Haaland

2022-01-26T18:56:17.000Z

Barcelona are working on a plan to raise €100 million (£83m/$113m) to fund the signing of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland in the summer, GOAL can confirm.

Dortmund will likely net a huge return on their initial €20m (£17m/£23m) investment in Haaland since snapping him up from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020, with the Norwegian scoring a staggering 80 goals in his first 79 appearances.

Haaland's performances have attracted attention from the world's biggest clubs, including Barca, who are determined to win the race for his signature later this year.

Read the full story on GOAL