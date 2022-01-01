That is all for this afternoon, folks!
Arsenal vs PSV to 'generate plenty of spice'
GOAL's Arsenal correspondent Charles Watts' reaction to the draw: "It’s a group Arsenal should comfortably get out of, but there are some tricky looking away ties there. Mikel Arteta is taking the Europa League very seriously this season so he will not be taking any of the ties lightly. He will rotate his squad and give others some minutes, but he will still pick a side he believes will ensure Arsenal can top their group.
PSV is clearly the most eye-catching clash, especially given the fact Ruud van Nistlerooy - a man Arsenal fans love to hate - is their manager. Van Nistlerooy’s presence should generate plenty of spice around that game and if Arsenal can come out on top across those two fixtures against the Dutch side, they should have more than enough to get through the rest of the group."
United should be wary of Moldovan test
GOAL's Manchester United correspondent James Robson's reaction to the draw: "While Real Sociedad are the most recognisable of the teams United have been drawn against, Sheriff Tiraspol should stand out. The side from Moldova became a household name when beating eventual Champions League winners, Real Madrid, in the group stage last season. That should be enough of a warning for United not to underestimate them but La Liga side Sociedad should be the greatest danger for Ten Hag’s team."
GROUP H
RED STAR BELGRADE
MONACO
FERENCVAROS
TRABZONSPOR
GROUP G
OLYMPIACOS
QARABAG
FREIBURG
NANTES
GROUP F
LAZIO
FEYENOORD
MIDTJYLLAND
STURM
GROUP E
MANCHESTER UNITED
REAL SOCIEDAD
SHERIFF
OMONOIA
GROUP D
BRAGA
MALMO
UNION BERLIN
SAINT-GILLOISE
GROUP C
ROMA
LUDOGORETS
REAL BETIS
HJK HELSINKI
GROUP B
DYNAMO KYIV
RENNES
FENERBACHE
AEK LARNACA
GROUP A
ARSENAL
PSV
BODO/GLMIT
ZURICH
EUROPA LEAGUE GROUP STAGE DRAW IS FINISHED
Roma to travel to Iceland
Roma's group is finished trip to off with a HJK Helsinki.
Manchester United's group closed off with Cypriot side
Omonoia is the final side draw in Group E, and mean Erik Ten Hag's team will be travelling to Cyprus.
Gunners off to Switzerland
The final opponent in Arsenal's group is Zurich of Switzerland!
Man Utd face Sociedad and Sheriff
Roma vs Betis
A heavyweight clash will see Roma travel to Spain to face Real Betis!
Arsenal face Bodo/Glimt
Arseanl will travel to Norway to face Bodo/Glimt
Olympiacos face Qarabag
Malmo travel to Portugal
Malmo will face Braga in Group C
Dynamo Kyiv vs Rennes
Dynamo will be travelling to France to face Rennes.
Olympiacos in Group G
Braga in Group D
Where is the final of the Europa League being held? 🏟
This seasons final will be held at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary on May 31 2023. The Stadium has hosted the Hungarian national team since its opening in 2019, and was the venue for four Euro 2020 games, including the Round of 16 clash between Netherlands and Czech Republic.
And finally, who makes up Pot 4?
Pot 4 sees some real variety, with representatives from Iceland, Cyprus and Austria all featuring.
French side Nantes are the most notable name in the pot, which includes HJK Helsinki, Sturm Graz, AEK Larnaca, Omonia, Zurich, Union Saint-Gilloise, Trabzonspor.
What about Pot 3?
Real Betis will be a team many clubs wish to avoid, with Nabil Fekir and Sergio Canales providing great firepower for the Spanish side. Sheriff, Midtjylland, Bodo/Glimt, Union Berlin, SC Freiburg, Fenerbahce all feature in this pot.
Ferencvaros finish off the pot and they will be hoping they can put up a good showing and reach the final in May, which is being hosted in their city of Budapest, Hungary.
Who features in Pot 2?
French heavyweights Monaco are the most notable team in this pot, alongside their fellow countrymen Rennes.
Beaten Europa Conference League finalists Feyenoord also feature alongside PSV who missed out on Champions League qualification against Rangers. Real Sociedad, Qarabag, Malmo, Ludogorets make up the rest of the pot.
What teams make up Pot 1?
Manchester United, Arsenal and Roma all feature in the first pot this year. Alongside them feature Lazio, Braga, Red Star Belgrade and Olympiacos.
The final team in Pot 1 is Ukrainian side Dynamo Kyiv. Due to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, the club will play its European games in Poland, Slovenia or Sweden to ensure the safety of opposition.
The all important timings ⏰
The draw for the Europa League group stage is due to start at 12pm BST (7am ET) and is taking place in Istanbul, Turkey.
Stay tuned on this page for the all important updates as they happen.
Europa League group stage draw!
Hello and welcome to GOAL's live coverage of today's Europa League draw!
Last season's competition saw Eintracht Frankfurt crowned champions as they beat Rangers on penalties in what was a heartbreaking evening for the Scottish side.
A total of 32 teams including Manchester United, Arsenal and Roma are waiting to see who they'll face in this season's group stage as they begin their hunt for European glory.