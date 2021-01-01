Chelsea news, transfers & rumours: Van Ginkel set to leave permanently & live updates from Stamford Bridge

Live Blog

Chelsea news, transfers & rumours: Van Ginkel set to leave permanently

Van Ginkel set to leave Chelsea permanently

2021-05-17T07:31:56Z

Marco van Ginkel is keen to stay with PSV as he prepares to leave Chelsea on a permanent basis.

The Dutch midfielder originally joined Chelsea eight years ago, but his Stamford Bridge career has been decimated by serious injury.

He signed a new one-year contract last summer, but has taken in another loan spell with PSV this season and is hoping to remain in Eindhoven.

“I am a free agent,” Van Ginkel told the media after captaining PSV and scoring against Utrecht over the weekend.

“I like life in Eindhoven and I think it is nice to feel appreciated. But we have not started negotiations yet.”