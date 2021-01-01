Chelsea news, transfers & rumours: Kepa to start FA Cup final ahead of Mendy

Lens make Giroud apporach
Lens have made an approach for Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud - according to Le 10 Sport.
The French outfit have contacted the Frenchman's representatives over a possible free transfer this summer.
Giroud is set to become a free agent with Chelsea deciding against extending his contract beyond the end of the season.
Chelsea Women are close to signing Lauren James from Manchester United
Having noted that Chelsea were interested in signing Lauren James from Manchester United earlier in the week, Goal has since learned that talks have progressed to an advanced stage.
It is now looking likely that James will join up with her brother Reece, who has excelled in the men's team, to play under Emma Hayes next season.
The 19 year old has already teased the move on her Instagram account using the 'soon' emoji in a post that had her current agent tagged in it.
Meanwhile, Chelsea Women are attempting to win the Champions League on Saturday and will face Barcelona in the final that will take place in Gothenburg.
'I'm happy with Werner!' - Cole warns Chelsea against Haaland swoop
Ashley Cole has warned Chelsea against swooping for Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland this summer.
The former Blues defender thinks his old club should stick with Timo Werner as their main striker next season rather than splash the cash on the Norwegian.
Cole told Sky Sports: "This season there’s been moments in games they’ve been brilliant, they’ve been great to watch. Hopefully they can solidify that and come again strong.
"Of course, you talk about Haaland and what quality he has… but I’m happy with Werner, thank you."
Chelsea loanee striker Ugbo delays decision on his future after Watford talks
Ike Ugbo is weighing up his offers after Watford become the latest club to show their intent to hit Chelsea's £5 million ($7m) asking price.
It comes after a season-long loan at Cercle Brugge, who are the sister club to Monaco, where he scored 17 goals in 34 games. This is despite his club only narrowly avoiding relegation from the Belgian top flight.
Monaco are keen to keep him within their ranks, while Fulham and Genk are also keen to add the star from the Blues' Cobham Academy.
One of the dynamics at play behind the scenes is that Genk, for example, see Ugbo as an ideal replacement should an offer be made for Paul Onuachu
The 22-year-old is cautious about rushing his next move and will consider his options. However, he should ultimately agree a move to a new club later in the transfer window.
Rodgers 'really hopeful' of Evans return for FA Cup final
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is optimistic Jonny Evans will return to face Chelsea in this weekend's FA Cup final.
The Foxes boss told his pre-match press conference: "We’re giving him another day. He’s progressed well. He looked good but we’ll see what the reaction is and make a final decision tomorrow. We’re positive he’s going to play. It’s a showpiece game which you want to be involved in. If he's available it’s a huge boost."
'Makes little sense': Social reaction to UCL final being moved to Porto
UEFA has confirmed that the Champions League final will now be played in Portugal, in a statement they said:— Paddy Power (@paddypower) May 13, 2021
"It made no sense for two English teams to play the final in Istanbul, so the obvious choice was to move it to Porto."
Personal opinion but the decision to move an all-English CL final to Porto & allow 6,000 from each team attend makes little sense. At last check international leisure travel is not regarded as desirable so why encourage it on that scale? Any English venue option = more logical.— Derek Rae (@RaeComm) May 13, 2021
They're gonna lift the CL in Porto's backyard pic.twitter.com/5lrYN5pKkO— Morris (@KDBseason) May 13, 2021
Football is for the fans, says UEFA, as they proceed to move an all English UCL final to Portugal, ignoring any UK venues because their sponsors, corporates, and execs wouldn't be able to watch.— Simon Phillips (@si
For the fans....
Chelsea have never lost a Champions League final in Portugal 👀— ✈️ (@Arrizabalager) May 13, 2021
Champions League 2021 final: Everything you need to know
Following the confirmation earlier today that the final between Man City and Chelsea will be played in Porto, here is everything we know so far:
The 2021 Champions League final will be played on Saturday May 29. The match will kick-off at 8pm BST (3pm ET).
The 2021 Champions League final will be played at Estadio do Dragao in Porto, Portugal. Home of Portuguese Primeira Liga side Porto, it has a capacity of 50,000.
In the UK, the final will be shown live on BT Sport. In the U.S., the final will be shown live on CBS All Access, and TUDN Deportes.
Blues 'in talks with Man Utd forward James'
Chelsea have begun talks with Manchester United star Lauren James, according to the Athletic.
The 19-year-old, whose brother is Blues right back Reece James, scored twice in 10 WSL games this season.
Speculation over Chelsea moving for James increased after her name was listed among players who fans could get on the backs of their shirts from the online club store, although that is thought to be down to a programming error rather than any leaked deal.
WATCH: Tuchel discusses Kepa, FA Cup final and lacking focus against Arsenal
The Chelsea boss speaks following the defeat at home to the Gunners yesterday
Jorginho reacts to Chelsea exit talk
Jorginho has sought to bring the speculation regarding his future at Chelsea to a close, with the Italy international claiming to have given no thought to making a move elsewhere.
The midfielder, who moved to England in 2018, has told reporters of the exit talk he has been generating in west London: "Of course, I do feel settled.
"When I came here, everything was different. But I felt welcome straight away.
"It feels great after three years, and I know everyone here appreciates what I try to do for the club and for the people. So it feels like home now in England.
"It’s definitely not the time to think about contracts with two finals to play!
"How could I want to leave the club? That’s not the point. It’s not the point even talking about it now. I’ve got two more years and like I said, I really feel at home here. So there’s no point actually even talking about it. And we have only just started under Thomas [Tuchel] - we’ve got a lot more to do here."
Chelsea in talks over pre-season tournament
Chelsea are one of three London clubs in talks over staging a pre-season tournament in the summer that would replace the usual overseas tours, the Daily Mail reports.
The competition, that would aim to raise funds for charity, would involve the Blues, Tottenham and Arsenal.
There would also likely be the opportunity to welcome large crowds to stadiums, with supporters having been unable to attend matches thus far in the 2020-21 campaign.
Chelsea-linked Toney valued at £35m
Brentford will set Ivan Toney's price at around £35 million ($49m) amid alleged interest from the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham, Football League World reports.
Toney is the top scorer in the Championship this season with 31 goals and is apparently attracting admiring glances from the Premier League.
Brentford face Bournemouth in the play-off semi-final and it's unclear if promotion to the top flight would have a bearing on the 25-year-old's future.
Champions League final moved to Portugal
UEFA has confirmed that the 2021 Champions League final will now take place at Estadio do Dragao in Porto, with 12,000 Chelsea and Manchester City supporters set to be in attendance.
The Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul had been due to stage a European showpiece, but the UK government's decision to place Turkey on a red list of Covid-19 travel destinations has forced a scheduling change.
Two Premier League heavyweights will still lock horns on May 29 and will also be cheered on by 6,000 fans from each club as lockdown restrictions at major sporting events begin to ease.
Erin Cuthbert excited ahead of women's Champions League final
Chelsea forward Erin Cuthbert has reveal that she isn't feeling any nerves ahead of Sunday's women's Champions League final against Barcelona.
She told BBC Sport: "It's potentially the biggest week of my life so far. So getting everything right for me is really important his week - so that if I'm called upon, I'm ready.
"I think I'll have goosebumps coming on if I play a Champions League final. There's a different buzz around the changing room in the Champions League.
"Getting on in a Champions League final would be dream stuff, especially for a young Scottish girl like me. It doesn't really happen to us very often.
"I don't have any [nerves]. I don't get any in the lead up, until the first ball is kicked. I probably feel my first set of nerves 10 seconds before the whistle goes to start the game.
"I try not to take life too seriously, as soon as you take life too seriously you become overwhelmed. Just have a laugh and enjoy it. You might never get this moment again so make the most of it."
James urges Chelsea to bounce back from Arsenal loss
Reece James has called for his Chelsea team-mates to regain their focus following the Blues' 1-0 defeat to Arsenal on Wednesday.
He told the club's official website: "We had a mistake leading to the goal and we did not take a few chances we had, we could have taken the lead and the game might have been different.
"Arsenal are a good team and they are hard to break down but we had chances to score and we didn’t take them. We can’t dwell on it too long because we have a final coming up on Saturday so we need to get our heads up and bounce back.
"The loss is one loss and we can’t let the negativity go into another day and another training and another game. We need to accept it and move on and look forward to our upcoming games.
"We have massive games coming up. We are in two finals and we need to take it step by step and game by game and keep on improving as a team and getting stronger.
"It would have been nice to win and build momentum going into the FA Cup final but maybe it was a little reality check before that game, and we need to get back on it in training and look forward to the game."
Sloppy Chelsea stand-ins leave top-four door open
Chelsea correspondent Nizaar Kinsella asseses the 1-0 defeat to Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday and how it has opened the door to the Blues' top-four chasing rivals.
Sam Kerr looks ahead to women's Champions League final
Chelsea striker Sam Kerr has revealed the Blues' two main motivations heading into Sunday's women's Champions League final against Barcelona.
She told the Guardian: "We've never won it (the Champions League), we lost a huge part of our team in Maren [Mjelde, who is sidelined with a knee injury]. I really feel like she’s a massive part of where we are now in the Champions League and with the league title. Those are our motivations."
Kerr has scored 21 goals in 22 games for the Blues in the WSL this season, and she added on that tally: "It's not bad, not bad. It’s my job to score goals. It’s one of those things that’s a good individual achievement but if I can help my team win titles that’s the main thing."
Ex-Chelsea boss Lampard emerges as top candidate for Palace job
Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has emerged as the No.1 candidate to replace Roy Hodgson as Crystal Palace boss, The Daily Telegraph reports.
Hodgson's contract will expire in the summer and Palace are mulling over whether to make a change in the dugout, with Lampard considered to be the leading contender to take over at Selhurst Park.
Chilwell reveals FA Cup final nerves
Ben Chilwell has revealed he is more nervous about facing Leicester City in the FA Cup final than the upcoming Champions League showdown with Manchester City.
Former Leicester left-back Chilwell told BBC Sport as he prepares to come up against the Foxes at Wembley on Saturday: "It's probably the game I'm most nervous for out of all the ones coming up.
"Obviously a Champions League final, massive Premier League games to try and secure that top four, but the FA Cup against Leicester is the big one for me.
"We lost to them earlier on in the season, which 100 per cent for me was the lowest point of the season. To now play against them in the FA Cup final, there probably hasn't been a game in my career that I want to win more."
Regarding the win over Real Madrid that booked their place in the Champions League final, Chilwell added: "I was chatting to Mason [Mount] before the game, saying it was probably the biggest game of our careers, so to win it is probably the best moment of my career.
"In the changing room after the game, it was amazing for everyone to be together - not just the players, but all the staff. It was a great night."
Chelsea unveil new home kit for 2021-22 campaign
New kit klaxon. Chelsea will wear it in the FA Cup and Women's Champions League finals this week. ✅✅ pic.twitter.com/aTpoFVmJLQ— Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) May 13, 2021
Kepa to start FA Cup final against Leicester
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Kepa Arrizabalaga will start the FA Cup final against Leicester City on Saturday.
Edouard Mendy has been the Blues' first choice for the 2020-21 campaign although Kepa has been the designated cup goalkeeper, while he has started three league games since the German's appointment.
Indeed, Kepa featured in the 1-0 defeat to Arsenal on Wednesday and Tuchel confirmed he will now keep his place for the showpiece final at Wembley.
"He (Kepa) starts the cup final and we thought it was a good idea to give him the game before," Tuchel told reporters.
"We trust him and he deserves it, that is the basis why we put him in the line-up. He deserves it. He is so close and good in training. We wanted to give him some minutes and to take both games together. It was an unlucky night for him as well [against Arsenal]."