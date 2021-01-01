Chelsea news, transfers & rumours: Cole backs Blues for FA Cup glory

Former Chelsea star Joe Cole, speaking in support of Budweiser's #SupportYourPubs campaign, has backed his old side to emerge victorious when they play Leicester in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

He said: "Both teams are excellent. The benefit Brendan [Rodgers] will have is that they’ve played in the Europa League, not the Champions League, and they got knocked out early, so he’s been able to mix the team around, but Chelsea have been really at it, competing at all fronts.

"So I think that might come into it but I fancy Chelsea to win the game, obviously."