Chelsea news, transfers & rumours: West Ham want Abraham loan deal & live updates from Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have activated a clause in loan star Marc Guehi's contract to extend his deal until 2023.

The 20-year-old has been dubbed 'the best defender in the Championship' by some and is bidding to earn promotion to the Premier League with Swansea City.

Although Guehi has an extra year added to his deal, it remains unclear what he long term future will be with all possibilities remaining open.

He is highly regarded at Chelsea and targeting playing next season in the Premier League, whether that's at his parent club, with Swansea or at another different team.

Significantly, the extension allows the Blues a bit more time to decide his future and doesn't allow potential buying clubs to exploit an expiring contract.