Champions League group stage draw LIVE: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea, Liverpool & more learn opponents

As it is every year, the field is wide open in the Champions League this season.

Real Madrid showed throughout the earlier part of this year that they can never be ruled out while Manchester City and PSG are as well-placed as they ever have been to pick up their first batch of winners' medals. The likes of Liverpool and Bayern Munich are always a significant threat while Barcelona, Chelsea and Tottenham have all strengthened their squads, and may strengthen those squads even further.

Who do you think will be getting their name engraved onto the famous trophy in June?