Champions League & Europa League draws: Barcelona, Real Madrid, Liverpool & more learn knockout fate

Champions League seeding pots ⚽️
Group winners are seeded and runners-up are unseeded
Seeded teams
🇪🇸 Real Madrid
🏴 Man City
🏴 Liverpool
🏴 Chelsea
🇮🇹 Juventus
Unseeded teams
🇵🇹 Porto
🇮🇹 Atalanta
🇪🇸 Sevilla
🇮🇹 Lazio
🇪🇸 Barcelona
🇩🇪 RB Leipzig
• Teams from the same group cannot be drawn together, so Group G opponents Barcelona cannot get Juventus for example.
• Teams from the same national league cannot be paired together, so Real Madrid cannot get Sevilla and Juventus cannot get Lazio.
The Champions League & Europa League draws are here!
Europe's elite discover their fate in the last 16 and last 32 of the continental tournaments
Welcome to Goal's live coverage of the draws for the Champions League last 16 and the Europa League last 32!
The Champions League draw kicks off at 11am GMT (6am ET).
The Europa League draw gets under way shortly afterwards at 12 noon GMT (7am ET).
We'll bring you all the latest from the draw as it happens, so stick around for all the details and updates.