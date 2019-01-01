Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal plan move for Man Utd star Herrera on free transfer

James confirms Swansea contract talks are ongoing
Swansea City’s Daniel James has confirmed he is in talks with the club over a new contract.
The Welshman was subject of a number of bids from Leeds United in January - and nearly joined the club on transfer deadline day - but is now hinting he could remain with the Swans next season.
“That’s still underway,” said James when asked about Swansea contract talks, as per the Yorkshire Post.
“It’s about concentrating on the football for me. This time last season I wasn’t playing first-team football, but it’s something that can happen.
Benfica want to raise Felix buy-out clause
The Mirror claim Benfica hope to retain the services of Joao Felix by increasing his buy-out clause to a whopping €150 million (£128m).
His current deal means that figure is set at €120 million (£102m) but the Lisbon club believe by raising it, the likes Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus will end any hopes they have of signing the attacker this summer.
Arsenal enter race to sign Herrera
Arsenal are interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera.
The Spaniard’s contract is set to expire this summer and he has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain.
The MailOnline are new reporting the Gunners have registered an interest in the 29-year-old.
While staying at Old Trafford next season still remains a possibility, the outlet claim Herrera wants to increase his weekly salary from £80,000-a-week to a figure closer to the £150,000 mark.
De Ligt: We'll see where I end up
Matthijs de Ligt says he is not focused on his future as he keeps his attention on success with Ajax.
The defender has been linked with Barcelona, Juventus, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich in recent months.
Cardiff to tell FIFA Sala deal was not legally binding
Cardiff City are set to tell FIFA that Emiliano Sala's transfer from Nantes was not legally binding, according to Sky Sports.
The Premier League club have yet to pay the £15m transfer fee for the striker, who was killed in a plane crash two months ago after saying goodbye to Nantes team-mates.
Cardiff have until April 3 to respond following Nantes' complaint to FIFA.
Acosta linked with Fenerbahce
Luciano Acosta is a target of Turkish side Fenerbahce, according to Fanatik.
The D.C. United midfielder was previously a target of Paris Saint-Germain, but a move failed to materialize in January.
Acosta's contract is set to expire in December, giving the Argentine leverage when it comes to a move this year.
PSG close in on Herrera
PSG are closing in on the signing of Ander Herrera, according to AS.
Negotiations between the club and the Spaniard's representaitives are in the home stretch as he appears set to arrive in Paris on a free transfer this summer.
Herrera is seen as an ideal complement to Marco Verratti in the center of the park, and PSG will give Herrera a raise to bring him to France.
Real offer James for Pogba
The Manchester United midfielder has stated his admiration for Real Madrid
Real Madrid have offered James Rodriguez as a makeweight as the team pushes to sign Paul Pogba, according to Don Balon.
Pogba recently stated that it is a "dream" to play for Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid, and the club is keen to make that dream come true.
But Manchester United are not happy with Rodriguez as the makeweight in the deal, instead insisting on a deal involving Gareth Bale.
Moreno set to sign with Barca
Alberto Moreno is set to sign a contract with Barcelona, according to Sport.
The full-back is out of contract with Liverpool this summer, having served as backup to Andrew Robertson for the better part of two seasons.
Moreno previously played in La Liga with Sevilla, having won a Europa League crown with the club.
Kovacic offered to Inter and Bayern
Real Madrid have offered Matteo Kovacic to Inter and Bayern Munich, but neither side is enthused by the idea of signing the Croatian, according to FCInterNews.
Kovacic is currently on loan with Chelsea and, given the club's transfer ban, a stay in London is unlikely.
Zinedine Zidane, who has worked with him before at Real Madrid, is willing to let Kovacic move on, but Bayern and Inter are not very interested in the midfielder.
Negotiations between Gressel and Atlanta come to a halt
Negotiations between Atlanta United and Julian Gressell have come to a halt, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.
Gressell's contract with the club runs through 2020 and the German-born midfielder has proven to be a vital piece throughout the past two seasons.
However, the two sides have stepped away from negotiations.
'Monchi brings a lot to Sevilla'
Ever Banega says he is glad to Monchi back at Sevilla following a two-year absence.
The club won five Europa League titles in 17 years under the sporting director's guidance and, with him back at the helm, Banega sees big things for the club going forward.
Pirlo: Inter better with Lautaro over Icardi
Andrea Pirlo says Inter play better with Lautaro Martinez while adding Mauro Icardi's stance has been weakened due to his long-term absence.
The former Italy midfielder says that he is unsure how Inter can adapt to Icardi's return while saying the younger Argentine is a better fit with the current group.