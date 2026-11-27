How to watch Woking vs Barrow with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

National League - Game Week 20 28 Nov 2026 - 07:30 Laithwaite Community Stadium

Woking host Barrow in the National League at the Laithwaite Community Stadium, with both sides coming off midweek games.

Woking sit 14th in the table and are managed by Craig Ross. They beat Worthing 4-3 on Tuesday night, a result that ended a heavy defeat on Saturday.

That loss came at FC Halifax Town, where Woking went down 5-0. The defence has been stretched in recent weeks, and the Worthing game was another match with plenty of goals at both ends.

Barrow arrive in ninth place under Adam Murray. They won 1-0 at Boston United on Tuesday, a response to a 2-0 defeat at Carlisle United three days earlier.

Murray's side have been hard to score against away from home lately. They won 3-0 at Gateshead on 14 November and knocked Gillingham out of the FA Cup with a 1-0 win a week later, so they travel with confidence in their defensive record.

Woking will need to tighten up at the back to stop Barrow from building on that run. Here is everything you need to know about how to follow the game.

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