How to watch today's Tunisia vs Uganda AFCON 2025 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here is where to find Tunisia vs Uganda live as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.

Country / Region Broadcaster 🇺🇸 USA Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN Sports 🇬🇧 UK Channel 4 🇨🇦 Canada beIN Sports, Fubo, Fanatiz 🇦🇺 Australia beIN Sports 3, beIN Sports Connect 🌍 South Africa Maximo, SuperSport, DStv, SABC 🇦🇪 UAE beIN Sports 🇮🇳 India Fancode

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Tunisia vs Uganda kick-off time

Africa Cup of Nations - Grp. C Prince Moulay Abdellah Olympic Annex Stadium

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Tunisia Latest News

Sami Trabelsi is set to lean heavily on Elias Saad, with the Augsburg midfielder arriving in strong form.

Ellyes Skhiri and Hannibal Mejbri have both been included in the Africa Cup of Nations squad.

Uganda Latest News

Uganda, meanwhile, have turned to experience between the posts, with Denis Onyango selected by Paul Put and expected to start as the Cranes’ first-choice goalkeeper.

Allan Okello has also been called up and will shoulder a significant share of the nation’s attacking hopes at the upcoming AFCON.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

TUN Last match UGA 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Tunisia 2 - 0 Uganda 2 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

Useful links