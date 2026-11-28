How to watch Royal Antwerp vs Anderlecht with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

First Division A - Game Week 13 29 Nov 2026 - 10:00 Bosuil Stadion

Royal Antwerp host Anderlecht at the Bosuil Stadion in Antwerp in a First Division A fixture between two sides heading in opposite directions.

Marvin Compper's team sit 13th in the table and have struggled to turn decent attacking numbers into wins. They drew 2-2 with Zulte Waregem on November 21, their second straight draw by that scoreline.

The home side did beat Sporting Charleroi 3-0 in October, but they lost 2-1 to Cercle Brugge on November 1. Consistency has been the problem.

Anderlecht arrive in much stronger shape. Vitor Bruno's side are fifth in the league and beat OH Leuven 1-0 on November 22.

They followed that with a 3-1 win away at OFI Crete in the Europa League on November 26, their fourth victory in five games in all competitions. A short turnaround between matches could test their legs on the road.

The two clubs have met five times in the recent past, and Anderlecht hold the edge, including a 4-0 cup win in Antwerp in February.

Here is how to follow the match, including the kick-off time and broadcast details.

Official TV channel and live stream information for Royal Antwerp vs Anderlecht is not currently available. This section will be updated once broadcasters are confirmed.

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