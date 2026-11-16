How to watch Niger vs Morocco with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification - Game Week 4 17 Nov 2026 - 15:00

Morocco travel to Niger for an Africa Cup of Nations qualification fixture with the Atlas Lions already sitting top of Group A and in commanding form.

Mohamed Ouahbi's side have won all three of their qualification matches so far, including a 5-1 victory over Niger in the reverse fixture. That result extended Morocco's stranglehold over this particular opponent and underlined the gulf between the two sides at this stage of the campaign.

The World Cup remains a reference point for Moroccan football. The Atlas Lions reached the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup before falling 2-0 to France in July, a result that stung but left the national programme with its reputation firmly intact.

Niger are in a difficult position under Nabil Neghiz. The home side sit third in Group A and have won just one of their last five matches across all competitions, with four defeats in that run reflecting a turbulent recent stretch.

The head-to-head record offers Morocco little reason for concern. These two sides have met four times in competitive football over the past two years, and Morocco have won every one of those meetings.

For TV channel and live stream information on how to watch Niger vs Morocco, read on below.

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