How to watch Libya vs Tunisia with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification - Game Week 4 17 Nov 2026 - 11:00

Libya host Tunisia in Africa Cup of Nations qualification, with both sides carrying contrasting momentum into this Group H encounter.

Libya arrive in strong form after a commanding 2-0 victory over Tunisia in the reverse fixture on November 13. Youssouph Dabo's side have shown they can match one of North Africa's most established football nations and will look to build on that confidence on home soil.

Tunisia, meanwhile, are under pressure to respond. Moin Chaabani's squad endured a difficult 2026 World Cup campaign, losing to Japan 4-0 and the Netherlands 3-1 before this qualification cycle resumed. Back-to-back draws against Botswana and Uganda in September did little to settle nerves before that defeat in Tripoli.

Libya currently sit second in Group H, while Tunisia are fourth, making this a fixture with real implications for both teams' qualification hopes.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Libya vs Tunisia live, read on.

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