No wonder the Lionesses want Leah Galton! Winger stars as Women's Super League leaders Manchester United triumph over Spurs

Leah Galton was the star on Sunday as Women's Super League leaders Manchester United put Tottenham to the sword in a comfortable 3-0 win.

TELL ME MORE: Despite a lively start to the match, it took over half an hour for the deadlock to be broken by in-form Galton. The winger could've done so within the first few minutes, found at the near post by Ona Batlle's excellent cross, but former Red Devil Amy Turner was there to block an almost certain goal.

The opener followed the opposite narrative, with Turner at fault as her sloppy pass at the back was pounced on by Galton, who finished coolly past Tinja-Riikka Korpela. It would be the first of a quick-fire United double, Alessia Russo adding to the scoreline just three minutes later with a thumping finish after Galton's flick on.

Korpela was kept busy throughout, making particularly good saves in the first half to deny Russo and Vilde Boe Risa, but she could do nothing to stop Nikita Parris making it three before the hour, Galton again causing problems as her delivery into the box wasn't dealt with by the visiting defence.

Spurs did have their chances. Star striker Bethany England rounded Mary Earps early on but was denied by a superb Maya Le Tissier tackle, while Celin Bizet hit the woodwork with a header. More big opportunities came after half-time when Mana Iwabuchi and Rosella Ayane were both denied by Earps in quick succession and England's header from a corner flew just wide of the far post.

But their hosts made them pay for not taking them, leaving the London club in the perilous position they were in ahead of the game - just three points above the drop.

THE MVP: Playing a part in all three goals, Galton was the star of the show on Sunday. The 28-year-old doesn't have any international caps, with her not ready to take that step when England came calling back in 2019. Sarina Wiegman has shown an interest in her form this season, too, but Galton has admitted she is "happy" with the balance she has right now. That's no surprise, given how well she is playing.

THE BIG LOSER: Spurs managed to keep their high-flying opposition at bay until Turner's lapse in concentration allowed Galton to score. It wasn't the return to her former stomping ground that the defender would've wanted and her misery was compounded moments later when United marked their momentum with a second.

MATCH IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Man Utd's next game is the biggest in the history of their women's team - an FA Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley. They'll return to league action the week after, in a Manchester derby, and their WSL title prospects could look rather different by then, as both Chelsea and Arsenal will have played their two games in hand.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐