Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman offers Keira Walsh injury update ahead of England's clash with China at Women's World Cup

Sarina Wiegman has remained tight-lipped on Keira Walsh's fitness ahead of England's final World Cup group game against China.

Wiegman coy on Walsh fitness

No ACL but midfielder unavailable

Could still feature in World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? The Lionesses are looking to make it three wins from three in this Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, after overcoming both Haiti and Denmark 1-0. They lost midfielder Walsh to injury in the defeat of the Danes, although there was better news when fears of a potential anterior cruciate ligament injury (ACL) were allayed.

WHAT THEY SAID: Still, Wiegman refused to say definitively whether Walsh would feature again in the tournament – although she did rule her out of the China game. “We said that it’s not an ACL; I can’t give you any more information,” Wiegman said.

“We are only focusing on the game tomorrow. After that we will continue. We have a strong enough team. Every game we want to be at our best. We know she’s not available. We have a group of 23 so now we have a group of 22. We have our solutions – and we’ll show that.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Katie Zelem of Manchester United and Man City's Laura Coombs are among Wiegman's options to stand in for Walsh in the centre of the park against China. The Lionesses know that a point or better on Tuesday would see them reach the last 16 as Group D winners.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? It's China on Tuesday and then either co-hosts Australia or Nigeria in the last 16, depending on whether Wiegman's troops top their group or finish second.