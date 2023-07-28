Huge blow for England! Lionesses midfielder Keira Walsh stretchered off in tears after suffering knee injury against Denmark at Women's World Cup

- Walsh forced off in first half
- Looked to have suffered serious knee injury
- Fears tournament could be over
WHAT HAPPENED? England's bid to win the 2023 Women's World Cup suffered a major blow on Friday as key midfielder Keira Walsh was stretchered off in the first half of the Lionesses' group-stage clash with Denmark. The Lionesses were leading 1-0, thanks to Lauren James's early strike, when Walsh suffered what appeared to be a serious knee injury and was forced off on a stretcher. The midfielder was subsequently spotted returning to the bench on crutches.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sarina Wiegman's side will be sweating on news of Walsh's injury as the midfielder is a key player for the Lionesses. The 26-year-old played a starring role as the Lionesses won Euro 2022 and subsequently sealed a world-record move to Barcelona. Walsh went on to win the league title and the Champions League in her first season with the Catalans.
IN THREE PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT? England must wait to determine severity of Walsh's injury and whether she will be able to feature again in the tournament. The Lionesses complete their group-stage campaign against China on August 1.