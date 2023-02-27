'We miss you!' - Lionel Messi absent for wife Antonela Roccuzzo's birthday celebrations as he starred for PSG against Marseille

Lionel Messi was unable to attend wife Antonela Roccuzzo's birthday party on Sunday as he starred in Paris Saint-Germain's 3-0 victory over Marseille.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentina star scored once and assisted twice as PSG cruised to a comfortable win at the Stade Velodrome to go eight points clear at the Ligue 1 summit. Messi's exploits in Marseille meant that his absence was felt in his wife's birthday celebrations, with Roccuzzo uploading a picture of herself and her children to her Instagram story, with the caption: "My most beautiful gift ever. We miss you @leomessi".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi continues his fine form on the pitch with two goals and two assists in his last two matches, as he proves to be an invaluable player to the Parisiens in the absence of the injured Neymar. The 35-year-old's future in the French capital is up in the air, however, with no news on an extension of his current contract - which expires in the summer - and recent rumours linking him with a move back to Argentine club Newell's Old Boys.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? Having established an eight-point lead at the top of the league, PSG are next in action on Saturday when they host 13-placed Nantes at the Parc des Princes.